English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia

    In Pics | Rahul Gandhi leads Congress' protest against fuel price hike

    The prices were hiked by 80 paise a litre each, taking the total increase in rates. The prices have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 31, 2022 / 01:36 PM IST
    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with other Congress MPs – both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha - hold protest against the fuel price hike on March 31 at Vijay Chowk in Delhi. (Image: News18)
    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with other Congress MPs – both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha - held a protest against the fuel price hike on March 31 at Vijay Chowk in Delhi. (Image: News18)
    Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, “In the last 10 days, petrol and diesel price have been increased 9 times. We demand that the rising prices should be brought under control. Congress party is holding nationwide protests on this issue today.” (Image: News18)
    Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, “In the last 10 days, petrol and diesel prices have been increased 9 times. We demand that the rising prices should be brought under control. Congress party is holding nationwide protests on this issue today.” (Image: News18)
    Among those present included Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. (Image: News18)
    Among those present included Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. (Image: News18)
    On March 31 petrol and diesel prices saw a surge – the ninth revision in the last 10 days since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22. (Image: News18)
    On March 31 petrol and diesel prices saw a surge – the ninth revision in the last 10 days since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22. (Image: News18)
    The prices were hiked by 80 paise a litre each, taking the total increase in rates. The prices have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation. (Image: News18)
    The prices were hiked by 80 paise a litre each, taking the total increase in rates. The prices have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation. (Image: News18)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Congress protest fuel hike #diesel #India #petrol #Rahul Gandhi #Slideshow
    first published: Mar 31, 2022 01:36 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.