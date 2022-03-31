In Pics | Rahul Gandhi leads Congress' protest against fuel price hike

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with other Congress MPs – both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha - held a protest against the fuel price hike on March 31 at Vijay Chowk in Delhi. (Image: News18)

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, “In the last 10 days, petrol and diesel prices have been increased 9 times. We demand that the rising prices should be brought under control. Congress party is holding nationwide protests on this issue today.” (Image: News18)

Among those present included Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. (Image: News18)

On March 31 petrol and diesel prices saw a surge – the ninth revision in the last 10 days since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22. (Image: News18)