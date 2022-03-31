In Pics | Rahul Gandhi leads Congress' protest against fuel price hike The prices were hiked by 80 paise a litre each, taking the total increase in rates. The prices have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation.
March 31, 2022 / 01:36 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with other Congress MPs – both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha - held a protest against the fuel price hike on March 31 at Vijay Chowk in Delhi. (Image: News18)
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, “In the last 10 days, petrol and diesel prices have been increased 9 times. We demand that the rising prices should be brought under control. Congress party is holding nationwide protests on this issue today.” (Image: News18)
Among those present included Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. (Image: News18)
On March 31 petrol and diesel prices saw a surge – the ninth revision in the last 10 days since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22. (Image: News18)
