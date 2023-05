1/7 Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Hiroshima, Japan, to attend the G7 summit. In this picture, he could be seen participating in a G7 working session on food, health and development. During the session, Modi emphasised the need to prevent the wastage of food, saying it should be ”our collective responsibility”. (AP Photo)

2/7 Although India is not a member of the elite G7 grouping, Modi was invited to the summit on the invitation of Japan. Modi's visit comes at a time when the West has questioned his government's trade relations with Russia in the aftermath of the Ukraine war (AP Photo)

3/7 PM Modi met Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the embattled President of Ukraine. This is the first in-person meeting between the two leaders since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine last year (AP Photo)

4/7 "I wish to assure you that India and I, in my personal capacity, will do whatever is possible to find a solution to this (conflict)," Modi said, during the talks with Zelenskyy. (AP Photo)

5/7 From left, PM Modi speaks with France's President Emmanuel Macron as US President Joe Biden speaks with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Modi later also held a bilateral meeting with Macron. (AP Photo)

6/7 Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, front right, Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, front left, PM Modi, back left, and US President Joe Biden walk as they hold a Quad meeting on the sidelines of the G7 summit (AP Photo)