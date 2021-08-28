MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
  • The Challengers
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live NowOption Omega 2.0 - India’s Largest Retail Option Traders Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Upstox
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia

In Pics | Global Asian tourism sees ups, downs in COVID-19's second year

Across the Asia-Pacific region, international tourist arrivals were down 95% in the first five months of the year, compared to the same period before the pandemic in 2019, according to the U.N. WTO. From the Great Wall to the Kashmir valley, Asia's tourist destinations are looking to domestic visitors to get them through the COVID-19 pandemic's second year.

Associated Press
August 28, 2021 / 06:05 PM IST
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of an Indian tourist upon arrival at the Mughal Garden on the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir on August 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of an tourist upon arrival at the Mughal Garden on the outskirts of Srinagar on August 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)
A Kashmiri boatman rows his boat carrying Indian tourists at a market in the interior of Dal Lake in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir on August 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)
A Kashmiri boatman rows his boat carrying tourists at a market in the interior of Dal Lake in Srinagar. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)
An Indian tourist shows his recent flight's boarding passes as proof of COVID-19 test as he waits to enter the Mughal garden on the outskirts of Srinagar on August 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)
An tourist shows his recent flight's boarding passes as proof of COVID-19 test as he waits to enter the Mughal garden on the outskirts of Srinagar. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)
A man sanitizes the interiors of a hotel in Srinagar. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)
A man sanitizes the interiors of a hotel in Srinagar. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)
A Kashmiri boatman walks near anchored boats at Srinagar. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)
A Kashmiri boatman walks near anchored boats at Srinagar. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)
A tour guide leads a group of domestic tourists visiting the Summer Palace in Beijing on August 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
A tour guide leads a group of domestic tourists visiting the Summer Palace in Beijing on August 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
A worker checks the health code of tourists visiting the Summer Palace in Beijing. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
A worker checks the health code of tourists visiting the Summer Palace in Beijing. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
A ferry transports tourists visiting the Summer Palace in Beijing. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
A ferry transports tourists visiting the Summer Palace in Beijing. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
Cafe owner Phil Ma talks on his phone as he stands on the roof of his shop in a neighborhood popular with tourists in central Beijing. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Cafe owner Phil Ma talks on his phone as he stands on the roof of his shop in a neighborhood popular with tourists in central Beijing. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
A tour guide carries a flag as he walks along a pedestrian street in a neighborhood popular with tourists in central Beijing. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
A tour guide carries a flag as he walks along a pedestrian street in a neighborhood popular with tourists in central Beijing. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Security officers put up access control barriers along a pedestrian shopping street in a neighborhood popular with tourists in central Beijing. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Security officers put up access control barriers along a pedestrian shopping street in a neighborhood popular with tourists in central Beijing. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Visitors wearing face masks look at souvenir shops in a neighborhood popular with tourists in central Beijing. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Visitors wearing face masks look at souvenir shops in a neighborhood popular with tourists in central Beijing. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
A woman wearing a face mask sits in a cafe in a neighborhood popular with tourists in central Beijing. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
A woman wearing a face mask sits in a cafe in a neighborhood popular with tourists in central Beijing. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
A couple cleans up the table outside the signature stargazing caravan of Park Nature, a glamping site that offers luxury caravans packages in Hong Kong on August 14, 2021, while their granddaughter plays with a cat in Hong Kong. (AP Photo/Matthew Cheng)
A couple cleans up the table outside the signature stargazing caravan of Park Nature, a glamping site that offers luxury caravans packages in Hong Kong on August 14, 2021, while their granddaughter plays with a cat in Hong Kong. (AP Photo/Matthew Cheng)
A young couple with their dog spend their time outside an Indiana-style tent at We Camp, a glamping site located in Yuen Long, Hong Kong on August 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Cheng)
A young couple with their dog spend their time outside an Indiana-style tent at We Camp, a glamping site located in Yuen Long, Hong Kong on August 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Cheng)
Bill Lau, the founder of local holiday house and yacht booking platform Holimood, checks out a tent in the car camping zone in Hong Kong. (AP Photo/Matthew Cheng)
Bill Lau, the founder of local holiday house and yacht booking platform Holimood, checks out a tent in the car camping zone in Hong Kong. (AP Photo/Matthew Cheng)
Indiana-style tents are seen during sunset at We Camp, a glamping site located in Yuen Long, Hong Kong. (AP Photo/Katie Tam)
Indiana-style tents are seen during sunset at We Camp, a glamping site located in Yuen Long, Hong Kong. (AP Photo/Katie Tam)
A motor-tricycle, or Tuk Tuk drives past Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
A motor-tricycle, or Tuk Tuk drives past Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
Flower vendors sit outside Erawan Shrine in Bangkok, Thailand. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
Flower vendors sit outside Erawan Shrine in Bangkok, Thailand. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
A person walks through closed shops in Siam Square, a famous shopping district in Bangkok, Thailand. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
A person walks through closed shops in Siam Square, a famous shopping district in Bangkok, Thailand. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
Associated Press
Tags: #Asia-Pacific region #Asian Tourism #Covid-19 pandemic #International Tourist Arrivals #Slideshow #World Tourism Organization
first published: Aug 28, 2021 06:05 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | How to access global investments?

The Private Market Show | How to access global investments?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.