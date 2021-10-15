MARKET NEWS

In Pics | Dussehra 2021: Ravana effigies burnt across India to mark triumph of good over evil

With the COVID-19-related curbs relaxed in most parts of the country, a significant number of people gathered in various cities and villages to watch the burning of Ravana effigies.

Moneycontrol News
October 15, 2021 / 09:35 PM IST
An effigy of the Hindu demon Ravana is seen burning on the occasion of the Hindu festival of Dussehra, which marks the triumph of good over evil, in New Delhi on October 15, 2021. (Photo by Prakash Singh/AFP)
An effigy of the Hindu demon Ravana is seen burning on the occasion of the Hindu festival of Dussehra, which marks the triumph of good over evil, in New Delhi on October 15, 2021. (Photo by Prakash Singh/AFP)
The burning of Ravana effigy is observed annually to mark the festival of Dussehra. With the COVID-19 curbs relaxed, the effigies were burnt in most parts of the country (Image: AFP)
The burning of Ravana effigy is observed annually to mark the festival of Dussehra. With the COVID-19 curbs relaxed, the effigies were burnt in most parts of the country (Image: AFP)
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal attends a Ravan Dahan (Ravan effigy burning) event in the national capital (Image: Twitter/@ArvindKejriwal)
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal attends a Ravan Dahan (Ravan effigy burning) event in the national capital (Image: Twitter/@ArvindKejriwal)
People watch the burning of effigies of Ravana at the police grounds in Dharmsala, Himachal Pradesh (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)
People watch the burning of effigies of Ravana at the police grounds in Dharmsala, Himachal Pradesh (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)
Dussehra festival commemorates the victory of Rama, one of the widely worshipped Hindu deities, over Ravana, an evil ruler who had abducted Rama's wife, Sita. Rama killed Ravana to free Sita. The burning of effigies of Ravana, signifies the victory of good over evil, brings the festivities to a close. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)
Dussehra festival commemorates the victory of Rama, one of the widely worshipped Hindu deities, over Ravana, an evil ruler who had abducted Rama's wife, Sita. Rama killed Ravana to free Sita. The burning of effigies of Ravana, signifies the victory of good over evil, brings the festivities to a close. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)
With the pandemic-related curbs relaxed in view of the dwindling caseload, a significant number of people gathered to watch the burning of effigies (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)
With the pandemic-related curbs relaxed in view of the dwindling caseload, a significant number of people gathered to watch the burning of effigies (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)
A police officer offers a prayer to his weapon as part of a ritual at their headquarters on the occasion of Dussehra, or Vijaya Dashami, festival in Ahmedabad, India, October 15. (Image: Reuters)
A police officer offers a prayer to his weapon as part of a ritual at their headquarters on the occasion of Dussehra, or Vijaya Dashami, festival in Ahmedabad, India, October 15. (Image: Reuters)
A girl gets her photograph taken in front of the effigies of Ravana and his son and brother in Dharmsala (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)
A girl gets her photograph taken in front of the effigies of Ravana and his son and brother in Dharmsala (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)
