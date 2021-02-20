In Pics: Dr Swati Mohan sports bindi as she confirms touchdown of Nasa Mars Rover Perseverance

Nasa Mars Rover Perseverance touched down on the Red Planet and took everyone from the team to the rest of the world through it was Dr Swati Mohan.

Sporting a bindi and a mask with the Rover insignia on it, Dr Mohan announced, “Touchdown confirmed! Perseverance is safely on the surface of Mars, ready to begin seeking the signs of past life.”

Dr Mohan was in charge of steering and landing the Perseverance rover as it touched down on Mars.

Dr Mohan was one of the seven women scientists behind the Perseverance Mission since its inception.