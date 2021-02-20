MARKET NEWS

In Pics: Dr Swati Mohan sports bindi as she confirms touchdown of Nasa Mars Rover Perseverance

Dr Swati Mohan was in charge of steering and landing the Perseverance rover as it touched down on Mars.

Moneycontrol News
February 20, 2021 / 01:38 PM IST
The Nasa Mars Rover, Perseverance touched down on the red planet and taking everyone from the team to the rest of the world through it was Dr Swati Mohan.
Sporting a bindi and a mask with the Rover insignia on it, Dr Mohan announced, “Touchdown confirmed! Perseverance is safely on the surface of Mars, ready to begin seeking the signs of past life.”
Dr Mohan was in charge of steering and landing the Perseverance rover as it touched down on Mars.
Dr Mohan was one of the seven women scientists behind the Perseverance Mission since its inception.
Dr Swati Mohan also worked on the Cassini mission, the fourth space probe sent to Saturn and first to enter its orbit as well as Grail, a Lunar science mission to map interior structure of the moon.
