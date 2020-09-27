Fourth edition of three-day long Japan India Maritime Exercise-2020 kicks off

The fourth edition of the Japan India Maritime Exercise (JIMEX), between the Indian Navy and Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF), saw ships from both navies conducting operations in close formation
Three day bilateral maritime exercise between Japanese and Indian navies began on September 26 in the north Arabian Sea.
JMSDF ships Ikazuchi and Kaga, led by Rear Admiral Konno Yasushige, CCF2 and Indian Navy ships Chennai, Tarkash and Deepak, led by Rear Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, FOCWF carry out extensive maritime operations during the 1st day of 4th Edition of JIMEX-2020. (Image: Twitter @indiannavy)
The fourth edition of the India-Japan maritime exercise, or JIMEX, will feature a multitude of advanced exercises across the spectrum of maritime operations, in reflection of high degree of interoperability and joint operational skills.
JIMEX 2020 includes advanced exercises, tactical manoeuvres and a wide spectrum of maritime operations further enhancing naval cooperation and maritime Interoperability.
It is the first military exercise after the two countries signed a landmark agreement on September 9, which will allows their militaries to access each other's bases for logistics support. (Image: Twitter @indiannavy)
