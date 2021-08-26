MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • New Horaizon
  • The Future Techshot
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Challengers
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
LIVE NOW:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia

Delhi, Chennai among most surveilled in the world, ahead of Chinese cities

Data for the world's most surveilled cities shows that India's capital city New Delhi ranks first with 1,826.6 cameras per square mile, while Chennai which has 609.9 cameras per square miles ranks third; London is second (1,138.5 cameras) and Mumbai at 18 (157.4 cameras)

Moneycontrol News
August 26, 2021 / 11:47 AM IST
India's capital New Delhi ranks first with 1,826.6 cameras per square mile. CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted that "Feel proud to say that Delhi beats cities like Shanghai, NY n London with most CCTV cameras per sq mile, Delhi has 1826 cameras, London has 1138 cameras per sq mile, My compliments to our officers and engineers who worked in mission mode n achieved it in such a short time".
India's capital New Delhi ranks first with 1,826.6 cameras per square mile. CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted that "Feel proud to say that Delhi beats cities like Shanghai, NY n London with most CCTV cameras per sq mile, Delhi has 1826 cameras, London has 1138 cameras per sq mile, My compliments to our officers and engineers who worked in mission mode n achieved it in such a short time".
London ranks second with 1,138.5 cameras per square mile.
London ranks second with 1,138.5 cameras per square mile.
Chennai ranks third with 609.9 cameras per square mile.
Chennai ranks third with 609.9 cameras per square mile.
Shenzhen ranks fourth with 520.1 cameras per square mile.
Shenzhen ranks fourth with 520.1 cameras per square mile.
Wuxi ranks fifth
Wuxi ranks fifth with 427.7 cameras per square mile.
Shanghai ranks seventh with 408.5 cameras per square mile.
Shanghai ranks seventh with 408.5 cameras per square mile.
Singapore ranks eighth in
Singapore ranks eighth with 387.6 cameras per square mile.
Wuhan ranks tenth with 339
Wuhan ranks tenth with 339 cameras per square mile.
Seoul ranks 11th with 331.9
Seoul ranks 11th with 331.9 cameras per square mile.
Moscow ranks 13th with 210 cameras per square mile.
Moscow ranks 13th with 210 cameras per square mile.
New York ranks 14th with 193.7
New York ranks 14th with 193.7 cameras per square mile.
Beijing ranks 15th with 181.5 cameras per square mile.
Beijing ranks 15th with 181.5 cameras per square mile.
Mumbai ranks 18th with 157.4 cameras per square mile.
Mumbai ranks 18th with 157.4 cameras per square mile.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Current Affairs #gallery #inda #Slideshow #World News
first published: Aug 26, 2021 11:47 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | The new income tax return portal: Will the glitches queer the pitch for tax return-filers?

Simply Save | The new income tax return portal: Will the glitches queer the pitch for tax return-filers?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.