    COVID-19 surge: Nationwide mock drill held to take stock of preparedness as cases rise

    Amid a spike in COVID-19 cases, mock drills to take stock of hospital preparedness are being held in several public and private facilities across the country on April 10. This exercise was conducted as per the Centre's direction.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 10, 2023 / 06:27 PM IST
    Amid a spike in COVID-19 cases, mock drills to take stock of hospital preparedness are being held in several public and private facilities across the country on April 10. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visited the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in the city to review the mock drill there. (Image: AFP)
    India logged 5,880 new coronavirus cases, while the active cases have increased to 35,199. The death toll has increased to 5,30,979 with 14 deaths, according to the health ministry data updated on April 10. (Image: AFP)
    Dummy patients were brought to various COVID-19 hospitals in Gujarat in ambulances and taken to designated wards by doctors wearing the PPE suit and the availability of oxygen was also checked during a mock drill conducted on April 10 to check the preparedness of health system to deal with a surge in infections. This exercise was conducted as per the Centre's direction. (Image: PTI)
    Dummy patients were brought to various COVID-19 hospitals in Gujarat in ambulances and taken to designated wards by doctors wearing the PPE suit and the availability of oxygen was also checked during a mock drill conducted on April 10 to check the preparedness of the healthcare system to deal with a surge in infections. This exercise was conducted as per the Centre's direction. (Image: PTI)
    A health worker takes part in a mock drill to check preparations of Covid-19 facilities at a hospital in Mumbai. (Image: AFP)
    A health worker takes part in a mock drill to check preparations of Covid-19 facilities at a hospital in Mumbai. (Image: AFP)
    Healthcare workers check their preparedness for COVID-19 at a hospital in Mumbai. (Image: AFP)
    Healthcare workers check their preparedness for COVID-19 at a hospital in Mumbai. (Image: AFP)
    Healthcare workers take part in a mock drill to check COVID-19 preparedness amid rising cases of coronavirus, at Hamidia Hospital, in Bhopal. (Image: PTI)
    Healthcare workers take part in a mock drill to check COVID-19 preparedness amid rising cases of coronavirus, at Hamidia Hospital, in Bhopal. (Image: PTI)
    Healthcare workers during mock drill to assess COVID-19 preparedness in view of the rising cases of coronavirus, at Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Science (IGIMS), in Patna. (Image: PTI)
    Healthcare workers during a mock drill to assess COVID-19 preparedness in view of the rising cases of coronavirus, at Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Science (IGIMS), in Patna. (Image: PTI)
    A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a man for Covid-19 test, amid a sudden spurt in Covid cases in the country, in Dehradun. (Image: PTI)
    A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a man for a Covid-19 test, amid a sudden spurt in Covid cases in the country, in Dehradun. (Image: PTI)
    A medical staff gestures during a mock drill to check preparations of Covid-19 facilities at JLNM hospital in downtown Srinagar. (Image: AFP)
    A medical staff gestures during a mock drill to check preparations of Covid-19 facilities at JLNM hospital in downtown Srinagar. (Image: AFP)
    A health worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) walks out from a Covid isolation ward during a mock drill to check preparations of Covid-19 facilities at JLNM hospital in downtown Srinagar. (Image: AFP)
    A health worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) walks out from a Covid isolation ward during a mock drill to check preparations of Covid-19 facilities at JLNM hospital in downtown Srinagar. (Image: AFP)
    A medical staff operates an oxygen plant during a mock drill to check preparations of Covid-19 facilities at JLNM hospital in downtown Srinagar. (Image: AFP)
    A medical staff operates an oxygen plant during a mock drill to check preparations of Covid-19 facilities at JLNM hospital in downtown Srinagar. (Image: AFP)
    A patient reacts as a health worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) takes nasal swab samples to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus at JLNM hospital in downtown Srinagar. (Image: AFP)
    A patient reacts as a health worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) takes nasal swab samples to test for the coronavirus at JLNM hospital in downtown Srinagar. (Image: AFP)
    Health workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) take part in a mock drill to check preparations of Covid-19 facilities at JLNM hospital in downtown Srinagar. (Image: AFP)
    Health workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) take part in a mock drill to check preparations of Covid-19 facilities at JLNM hospital in downtown Srinagar. (Image: AFP)
    first published: Apr 10, 2023 06:27 pm