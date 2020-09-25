COVID-19 impact on India | Multiple sectors affected in six months of lockdown

Healthcare Sector | Healthcare is the epicenter during this unprecedented global pandemic. Lack of medical investment and healthcare infrastructure are the biggest challenge for an effective response in India in a battle against the novel pandemic. Amid the rising cases lack of healthcare facilities like shortage of beds, lack of protection equipment. According to a survey conducted by LocalCircles, which included responses from over 17,000 individuals located in over 211 districts of the country, only 4 percent patients who needed an ICU bed were able to find one by going through the routine process while 78 percent are forced to use connections, clout to secure an ICU bed. (Image: Reuters)