Coronavirus vaccine tracker October 2 | Check out the latest developments from around the world

4 | COVID-19 vaccine rollout unlikely before fall 2021, experts say: An effective vaccine is not likely to be available for the general public before the fall of 2021, according to experts working in the field of vaccine development. Researchers at McGill University in Canada carried out a survey of 28 experts working in vaccinology in late June. "Experts in our survey offered forecasts on vaccine development that were generally less optimistic than the timeline of early 2021 offered by US public officials," Jonathan Kimmelman, a professor at McGill University, said in a statement.