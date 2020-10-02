Coronavirus vaccine tracker October 2 | Check out the latest developments from around the world

Globally, more than 3.4 crore infections and over 10.1 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak Moneycontrol News As the COVID-19 pandemic rages on, several vaccine candidates are in various stages of trials. Here are all the latest updates on coronavirus vaccines and their progress. 1 | HMD sends more than 56 million syringes to Covax facility: Hindustan Syringes and Medical Devices (HMD) has dispatched its first shipment of 56 million units of auto-disable syringes to the Covax facility. The latter aims to pool in resources to accelerate the development of the most promising of the COVID-19 vaccine candidates and ensure fair distribution of vaccines. 2 | Russian state journalists among first to receive COVID-19 vaccine outside trial: Russian journalists working for two state-owned media outlets are among the first to be offered the new Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine outside of the framework of a clinical trial, according to one of the outlets and four employees. Two journalists at the state-run RIA news agency and two at the Russian state television holding company VGTRK, which operates Russia-1 and Russia-24 news channels said they had been offered a COVID-19 shot on a voluntary basis. 3 | AstraZeneca resumes vaccine trial in Japan, in talks with the US: AstraZeneca said the clinical trials of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine resumed in Japan, while adding that it was in talks with regulators on data needed to restart studies in the United States, where they remain halted. 4 | COVID-19 vaccine rollout unlikely before fall 2021, experts say: An effective vaccine is not likely to be available for the general public before the fall of 2021, according to experts working in the field of vaccine development. Researchers at McGill University in Canada carried out a survey of 28 experts working in vaccinology in late June. "Experts in our survey offered forecasts on vaccine development that were generally less optimistic than the timeline of early 2021 offered by US public officials," Jonathan Kimmelman, a professor at McGill University, said in a statement. 5 | New global lab network will compare COVID-19 vaccines head-to-head: A major non-profit health emergencies group has set up a global laboratory network to assess data from potential COVID-19 vaccines, allowing scientists and drugmakers to compare them and speed up selection of the most effective shots, Reuters reported. Melanie Saville, director of vaccine R&D at the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), said the idea was to "compare apples with apples" as drugmakers race to develop an effective shot to help control the COVID-19 pandemic. First Published on Oct 2, 2020 05:31 pm