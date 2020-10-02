Coronavirus vaccine | HMD sends more than 56 million syringes to Covax facility

Hindustan Syringes and Medical Devices (HMD) has dispatched its first shipment of 56 million units of auto-disable syringes to the Covax facility.

"We have shipped out more than 56 million pieces of 5 ml auto disabled (AD) syringes for intra muscular syringes," said Rajiv Nath, Managing Director HMD told The Economic Times.

The Covax facility aims to pool in resources to accelerate the development of the most promising of the COVID-19 vaccine candidates, and ensure fair distribution of vaccines.

Efforts are underway in India and across the globe to create a stockpile of syringes to meet the massive demand for vaccination during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

HMD previously said it intends to scale production of auto-disable syringes to an annual capacity of 1 billion from 700 million in the first half of 2021.

HMD has not yet received instructions on procurement of syringes for vaccination, The Economic Times reported.

"We plan to allocate 50 percent of the total for the government of India and 50 percent for export as we have got a global responsibility. But there is no clarity so far from the government as yet," Nath told the publication.

The COVAX pillar of the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator has so far received funds worth nearly $1 billion, the World Health Organization (WHO) said.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.