172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|coronavirus-vaccine-hmd-sends-more-than-56-million-syringes-to-covax-facility-5914201.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Uncover the potential of active and passive investing on 6th October at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 02, 2020 10:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus vaccine | HMD sends more than 56 million syringes to Covax facility

HMD previously said it intends to scale production of auto-disable syringes to an annual capacity of 1 billion from 700 million in the first half of 2021.

Moneycontrol News
Representative image
Representative image

Hindustan Syringes and Medical Devices (HMD) has dispatched its first shipment of 56 million units of auto-disable syringes to the Covax facility.

"We have shipped out more than 56 million pieces of 5 ml auto disabled (AD) syringes for intra muscular syringes," said Rajiv Nath, Managing Director HMD told The Economic Times.

The Covax facility aims to pool in resources to accelerate the development of the most promising of the COVID-19 vaccine candidates, and ensure fair distribution of vaccines.

Close

Efforts are underway in India and across the globe to create a stockpile of syringes to meet the massive demand for vaccination during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

related news

HMD previously said it intends to scale production of auto-disable syringes to an annual capacity of 1 billion from 700 million in the first half of 2021.

HMD has not yet received instructions on procurement of syringes for vaccination, The Economic Times reported.

"We plan to allocate 50 percent of the total for the government of India and 50 percent for export as we have got a global responsibility. But there is no clarity so far from the government as yet," Nath told the publication.

The COVAX pillar of the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator has so far received funds worth nearly $1 billion, the World Health Organization (WHO) said.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.

First Published on Oct 2, 2020 10:43 am

tags #Business #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Health

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.