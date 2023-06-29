Chandrayaan-3: A look at the space mission that may launch on July 13

1/5 The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is likely to launch Chandrayaan-3 on July 13, 2023, a senior official told PTI. The mission which involves landing a rover on the lunar surface, will take place on July 13 at 2:30 pm from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota, they added. (Image Source: PTI/Chandrayaan-2)

2/5 ISRO Chairman S Somanath however denied a confirmed date and said the agency is exploring a range of dates between July 12 and 19. "Currently, the opportunity lies between July 12 and 19. We will opt for the earliest feasible date, and progress towards the end, unless any technical issues arise. No specific date has been announced yet. We will finalise the exact date once all the tests are completed,” he told reporters. (Image Source: Wikimedia Commons)

3/5 As per ISRO, the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft has been fully constructed and assembled, along with the faring, and is awaiting integration with the rocket. “Rocket integration is underway and is expected to be completed in the next two to three days, following which a series of tests will be conducted,” Somanath added. (Image Source: ISRO)

4/5 Chandrayaan-3 serves as a subsequent mission to Chandrayaan-2, aiming to showcase the end-to-end capability of safe landing and roving on the lunar surface. The mission consists of a lander and rover configuration. (Image Source: ISRO/Twitter - Chandrayaan-2)