MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company) in association with Intrazon 2.0 bring to you India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Learn 12 Amazing Strategies from 12 Intraday Traders @ Rs. 600/-. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia

CAIT holds nationwide protests against Amazon for selling drugs, banned chemicals

Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) staged nationwide protest on November 24 against the e-commerce company Amazon for indulging unethical malpractices. The multinational technology company is again in news for selling drugs, chemicals used for bombs in Pulwana and for selling poison on their platform.

Moneycontrol News
November 24, 2021 / 01:58 PM IST
Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) staged nationwide protest on November 24 against the e-commerce company Amazon for indulging unethical malpractices. The multinational technology company is again in news for selling drugs, chemicals used for bombs in Pulwana and for selling poison on their platform. (Image: Twitter @CAITIndia)
Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) staged nationwide protests on November 24 against the e-commerce company Amazon for indulging unethical practices. The multinational is in news for selling drugs and chemicals used in making bombs that were used in Pulwana attack, and for selling poison on their platform. (Image: Twitter @CAITIndia)
CAIT held protest across 500 districts pan-India against Amazon for selling illegal items on their e-commerce portal. (Image: Twitter @CAITIndia)
CAIT held protest across 500 districts against Amazon for selling illegal items on its e-commerce portal. (Image: Twitter @CAITIndia)
CAIT took to social media to announce the details of the protest. The trading community has listed three reasons for their protest against Amazon: selling drugs on their platform, selling chemicals used or making bombs in Pulwama attack, and GST council for hike in rates for textile and footwear. (Image: Twitter @CAITIndia)
CAIT took to social media to announce the details of the protest. The trading community has listed three reasons for their protest against Amazon: selling drugs on their platform, selling chemicals used in making bombs, and against GST Council for hike in rates for textile and footwear. (Image: Twitter @CAITIndia)
Earlier, Madhya Pradesh police busted a racket of marijuana that was being sold as curry leaves through Amazon e-commerce portal. (Image: Twitter @CAITIndia)
Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Police busted a racket of marijuana that was being sold as curry leaves through Amazon e-commerce portal. (Image: Twitter @CAITIndia)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Amazon #CAIT #India's trading community #Jeff Bezos #Slideshow
first published: Nov 24, 2021 01:58 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.