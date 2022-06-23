Assam Floods: A look at worst floods India has experienced in the past

Assam is facing a grim flood situation. Brahmaputra and Barak rivers along with its tributaries are in spate in most of the affected districts and vast tracts of land remained inundated in 32 of the total 36 districts in the state. Let’s take a look at worst floods India has experienced over the past few years. (Image: News18 Creative)

Uttarakhand floods, 2021 | Lives lost: 200 | Also known as Chamoli disaster, the floods was caused by a large rock and ice avalanche. (Image: News18 Creative)

Maharashtra floods, 2021 | Lives lost: 251 | A series of floods took place across Maharashtra in 2021, caused by heavy rainfall. (Image: News18 Creative)

Kerala floods, 2018 | Lives lost: 445 | Kerala’s worst flood in nearly 100 years was triggered by torrential rains. (Image: News18 Creative)

Gujarat floods, 2017 | Lives lost: 220 | The Gujarat state was affected by severe flooding due to heavy rain. (Image: News18 Creative)

Assam floods, 2017 | Lives lost: 150 | Overflowing Brahmaputra river caused flood, Assam’s annual scourge. (Image: News18 Creative)

Tamil Nadu floods, 2015 | Lives lost: 470 | The flood was caused by unusual heavy rainfall in Southern India. (Image: News18 Creative)

Jammu and Kashmir floods, 2014 | Lives lost: 270 | One of the worst floods in Jammu and Kashmir in over 100 years was triggered by torrential rains. (Image: News18 Creative)

Uttarakhand flash floods, 2013 | Lives lost: 5,000 | The flood was triggered by a multi-day cloudburst centred on Uttarakhand. (Image: News18 Creative)

Brahmaputra floods, 2012 | Lives lost: 120 | The unprecedented floods along the Brahmaputra river and its tributaries was caused due to significant monsoon rains in India, Bangladesh and Myanmar. (Image: News18 Creative)

Bihar floods, 2007 | Lives lost: 1,287 | The flood was caused by heavy rains and excess water carried by rivers flowing from other states. It is believed to be one of the worst flood in Bihar. (Image: News18 Creative)

Surat floods, 2006 | Lives lost: 200 | The sudden release of a large amount of water into the Tapti River from the Ukai Dam caused the flood. The state government described the flood a natural disaster. (Image: News18 Creative)