Amarnath Yatra Begins: Here's why trekking to the Himalayan cave shrine is one of the toughest pilgrimages in India
Thousands of devotees began an annual pilgrimage on June 30 through mountain passes and meadows to an icy Himalayan cave in Jammu and Kashmir. Some chanted religious hymns on their way to pray at the hallowed mountain cave's Amarnath shrine, where Hindus worship Lingam, a naturally formed ice stalagmite inside the cave, as an incarnation of Shiva, the Hindu god of destruction and regeneration. The cave, at 13,500 feet (4,115 meters) above sea level, is covered with snow most of the year except for a short period in summer when it is open for the pilgrims.