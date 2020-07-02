In pics | World UFO Day 2020: Here are some classic films featuring extra-terrestrials

Unidentified Flying Objects (UFO) have captures people’s attention and imagination for thousands of years. These extra-terrestrial encounters has given great ideas to world cinema Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/13 Wold UFO Day is marked every year on July 2 in memory of the US Army Air Forces weather balloon crash in Roswell, New Mexico, which many believed was a flying saucer landing covered up by the Pentagon. Unidentified Flying Objects (UFO) have captures people’s attention and imagination for thousands of years. The term is widely used to define the sighting of an extra-terrestrial spacecraft. These extra-terrestrial encounters has given great ideas to world cinema. Here’s our list of some classic alien movies from both Bollywood and Hollywood. (Representative Image: News18) 2/13 The Last Man on Earth | 1964 | The black-and-white post-apocalyptic science fiction horror film is based on the 1954 novel I Am Legend by Richard Matheson. It is about the last survivor of an airborne plague which had turned all of humanity into the living dead. The last man on earth becomes a reluctant vampire hunter. (Image: Wikimedia) 3/13 ET: The Extra-Terrestrial | 1982 | American science fiction film produced and directed by Steven Spielberg, is a story of Elliott, a boy who befriends an extra-terrestrial, dubbed 'E.T.', who is stranded on Earth. Considered to be one of the greatest film of all time, it was shot in rough chronological order, to facilitate convincing emotional performances from the young cast. In 1994, it was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry as being culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant. (Image: imdb.com) 4/13 Independence Day | 1996 | Directed and co-written by Roland Emmerich it is an American epic science fiction action film. The film focuses on disparate groups of people who converge in the Nevada desert in the aftermath of a worldwide attack by an extra-terrestrial race of unknown origin. With the other people of the world, they launch an all-out counterattack on July 4—Independence Day in the United States. The film became the highest-grossing film of 1996 and the second-highest-grossing film ever at the time. The film won the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects and was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Sound Mixing. (Image: imdb.com) 5/13 Koi… Mil Gaya | 2003 | Indian sci-fi film directed by Rakesh Roshan follows the story of a developmentally disabled young man who tries to continue the work his father did in communicating with extra-terrestrials from outer space, which leads to something miraculous and wonderful. (Image: News18) 6/13 Transformers | 2007 | It is a series of American science fiction action films based on the Transformers franchise which began in the 1980s. An ancient struggle between two Cybertronian races, the heroic Autobots and the evil Decepticons, comes to Earth, with a clue to the ultimate power held by a teenager. (Image: Wikimedia) 7/13 Predators | 2010 | Directed by Nimród Antal, the film follows an ensemble cast of characters including Royce, a mercenary who appears in an unidentified jungle among other proficient killers. They find that they have been abducted and placed on a planet which acts as a game reserve for two warring tribes of extra-terrestrial killers, and actively look for a way to return to Earth. (Image: imdb.com) 8/13 Men In Black III | 2012 | An American science fiction action comedy film directed by Barry Sonnenfeld and starring Will Smith, Tommy Lee Jones and Josh Brolin. In the film, Boris the Animal, an old enemy of Agent K, escapes from prison and travels back in time to kill the younger K in order to allow his species, a ruthless alien race known as Boglodites, to attack Earth. This forces Agent J to go back in time and team up with K's younger self to save his partner and the world. (Image: Wikimedia) 9/13 Prometheus | 2012 | It is science fiction film directed by Ridley Scott, written by Jon Spaihts and Damon Lindelof. The film is set in the late 21st century and focused on the crew of the spaceship Prometheus as it follows a star map discovered among the artefacts of several ancient Earth cultures. Seeking the origins of humanity, the crew arrives on a distant world and discovers a threat that could cause the extinction of the human species. (Image: imdb.com) 10/13 Under the Skin | 2013 | A science fiction film directed by Jonathan Glazer and written by Glazer and Walter Campbell. The film is loosely based on the 2000 novel by Michel Faber. It is based on an otherworldly woman who preys on men in Scotland. (Image: Wikimedia) 11/13 Oblivion | 2013 | It is an American post-apocalyptic action-adventure film co-produced and directed by Joseph Kosinski. It is based on an Oblivion that takes place in 2077, on an Earth devastated by war with extra-terrestrials that has caused humanity to relocate itself to Titan. The film follows the story of Jack Harper, a technician who has been sent back to Earth to service drones used in the fight against remaining scavengers. After witnessing a spacecraft crash, from which he is able to rescue a survivor, Harper is captured by scavengers and fights against a new and evolving alien threat. (Image: Wikimedia) 12/13 PK | 2014 | Indian satirical comedy-drama film directed by Rajkumar Hirani is about an alien who comes to Earth on a research mission, but loses his remote, the only device he can use to communicate with his spaceship, to a thief, who later sells it to a godman. He befriends a television journalist and in his quest to retrieve the remote, questions religious dogmas and superstitions. (Image: Wikimedia) 13/13 Captive State | 2019 | American science fiction crime thriller film directed by Rupert Wyatt, is about a young man who participates in a conspiracy to rebel against an alien race that has invaded Earth and forced strict martial law on all humans. (Image: imdb.com) First Published on Jul 2, 2020 03:56 pm