In pics | World UFO Day 2020: Here are some classic films featuring extra-terrestrials

Oblivion | 2013 | It is an American post-apocalyptic action-adventure film co-produced and directed by Joseph Kosinski. It is based on an Oblivion that takes place in 2077, on an Earth devastated by war with extra-terrestrials that has caused humanity to relocate itself to Titan. The film follows the story of Jack Harper, a technician who has been sent back to Earth to service drones used in the fight against remaining scavengers. After witnessing a spacecraft crash, from which he is able to rescue a survivor, Harper is captured by scavengers and fights against a new and evolving alien threat. (Image: Wikimedia)