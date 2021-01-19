India breaches 'Fortress Gabba' in Brisbane, clinches series against Australia by 2-1; see pictures

The Indian cricket team successfully chased a 328-run target in the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to end Australia's 32-year unbeaten record at the Gabba, Brisbane. (PC-Instagram/Indian Cricket Team)

India gained a solid start by Shubman Gill who top-scored with 91 runs to help the visitors get off on the right foot on the final day of the fourth test. (PC-Instagram/Indian Cricket Team)

Following this, Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant set the platform. With Cheteshwar Pujara being dismissed by seamer Pat Cummins for 56, Pant hit a match-winning 89* (of 138 balls) and made a crucial 53-run partnership with Washington Sundar. (PC-Instagram/Indian Cricket Team)

With this, Australia's 'Fortress Gabba' was breached for the first time since 1988. The Australian team played 31 matches at the venue and won 24 of them while drawing the remaining seven since 1998. (PC-Instagram/Indian Cricket Team)

India players celebrate after Washington Sundar gets wicket of Nathan Lyon. (PC-Instagram/Indian Cricket Team)

India's Mohammed Siraj celebrates after picking up wickets of Australian cricketers Marnus Labuschagne and Matthew Wade in quick succession. ((PC-Instagram/Indian Cricket Team)

India's Rohit Sharma celebrates after taking a catch of Cameron Green in the during Shardul Thakur's over in the 3rd session of 4th and final Test match at The Gabba. With this, he matched a unique record set by the likes of Rahul Dravid and Krishnamachari Srikkanth. Rohit became the fourth Indian to take the most number of catches (5) against Australia in a Test match. (PC-Instagram/Indian Cricket Team)

Rishabh Pant, who made an unbeaten 89 and fittingly hit the winning runs, was declared the Man of the match. (PC-Instagram/Indian Cricket Team)

Auatralia's Pat Cummins was named Man of the Series after India beat Australia in Border-Gavaskar Trophy on January 19. He picked up 21 wickets over the course of the four-match series. (PC-Instagram/Cricket Australia)