These Indians share the stories of loved ones they lost to the coronavirus pandemic

Eight months after the novel coronavirus arrived in India, the number of deaths from the disease crossed 100,000 on October 3. Nearly 6.5 million people have been infected in total, making it second only to the United States in number. Reuters met and interviewed the relatives of 30 people who died of the disease in India, from coastal Kerala on the country's southern tip to the Himalayan region of Kashmir in the north. The 30 victims were ordinary people from all walks of life, and included police officers and doctors on the frontlines of the fight against the virus. In what is still a conservative and developing country, some of the relatives said they faced ostracism after their loved ones caught the virus. Others said they have suffered from depression and money troubles. (Image: Reuters)