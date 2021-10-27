These 8 smallcap multibaggers have tanked at least 25% from their 52-week highs

The financial year 2022 has, so far, been phenomenal for the market but a sharp correction in some smallcap stocks has rudely interrupted their good run. A Moneycontrol analysis shows that 117 smallcaps turned multibaggers in the current fiscal, surging up to 900 percent. The recent correction, however, saw eight of these stocks tank more than 25 percent from their 52-week highs hit earlier in October. We have considered data till October 25, 2021. Here they are (Data Source: ACE Equity):

Brightcom Group | In FY22 so far, the stock has surged 901 percent to Rs 66.20 as on October 25 from Rs 6.61 per share on March 31, 2020. However, the stock has fallen about 27 percent from its 52-week high of Rs 90.55, which it hit recently this month.

Angel One Ltd. | The stock has surged 329 percent in FY22—from Rs 291.10 on March 31, 2021 to Rs 1248.45 on October 25. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 1689.30 on October 13, 2021 but has since fallen 26 percent.

Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd. | The stock has surged 207 percent in FY22—from Rs 85.50 on March 31, 2021 to Rs 262.30 on October 25. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 357.25 on October 6, 2021 but has since fallen 27 percent.

Tejas Networks Ltd. | The stock has surged 163 percent in FY22—from Rs 159.25 on March 31, 2021 to Rs 418.45 on October 25. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 570.20 on October 5, 2021 but has since fallen 27 percent.

DCM Shriram Industries Ltd. | The stock has surged 162 percent in FY22—from Rs 37.58 on March 31, 2021 to Rs 98.30 on October 25. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 131.40 on October 14, 2021 but has since fallen 25 percent.

Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd. | The stock has surged 145 percent in FY22—from Rs 261.10 on March 31, 2021 to Rs 639.70 on October 25. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 877.95 on October 18, 2021 but has since fallen 27 percent.

Mastek Ltd. | The stock has surged 121 percent in FY22—from Rs 1,220.25 on March 31, 2021 to Rs 2,691.80 on October 25. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 3,666 on October 19, 2021 but has since fallen 27 percent.