As we entered into the second half of the calendar year 2021, Moneycontrol studied the performance of stocks and indices in the past. Historically, Sensex traded higher in the second half of the last three years (2018-2020). BSE 500 index was mixed in the second half of last 3 years, ending in the green twice and in the red once. There are 7 stocks in the BSE500 index that gained at least 25 percent in each of the last three years' second half (July to December period). In fact, Adani Green Energy turned out to be a multibagger twice in the said period. Adani Enterprises also gained over 200 percent once. (Data Source: ACE Equity)