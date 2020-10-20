172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|business|stocks|these-12-companies-see-profit-growth-of-more-than-500-over-last-5-fiscal-years-5987461.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 20, 2020 05:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

These 12 companies see profit growth of more than 500% over last 5 fiscal years

Privi Speciality Chemicals, Ipca Laboratories and Astrazeneca Pharma India are among the 12 names

Ritesh Presswala
Increasing profit is a sign of a healthy balance sheet for any company. 12 companies from the BSE universe saw an increase in profit every year and over the last five fiscal years, their profits jumped more than 500% each. We considered companies with a market cap of over Rs 500 crore. The share price of these companies at least doubled in the last 5 years. (Data Source: ACE Equity).

Increasing profit is a sign of a healthy balance sheet for any company. 12 companies from the BSE universe saw an increase in profit every year and over the last five fiscal years, their profits jumped more than 500% each. We considered companies with a market cap of over Rs 500 crore. The share price of these companies at least doubled in the last 5 years. (Data Source: ACE Equity).

Privi Speciality Chemicals | During the FY16-FY20 period, the company saw profit growth of 1,564 percent to Rs 176 crore. In the last 5 years (October 20, 2015, to October 19, 2020), the stock price surged 153 percent to Rs 540 as on October 19, 2020.

Privi Speciality Chemicals | During the FY16-FY20 period, the company saw profit growth of 1,564 percent to Rs 176 crore. In the last 5 years (October 20, 2015, to October 19, 2020), the stock price surged 153 percent to Rs 540 as on October 19, 2020.

Astrazeneca Pharma India

Astrazeneca Pharma India  | During the FY16-FY20 period, the company saw a profit growth of 1273 percent to Rs 72 crore. In the last 5 years (October 20, 2015 to October 19, 2020), the stock price surged 244 percent to Rs 4291 as on October 19, 2020.

Black Rose Industries  

Black Rose Industries   | During the FY16-FY20 period, the company saw a profit growth of 1186 percent to Rs 21 crore. In the last 5 years (October 20, 2015 to October 19, 2020), the stock price surged 344 percent to Rs 121 as on October 19, 2020.

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals 

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals  | During the FY16-FY20 period, the company saw a profit growth of 1052 percent to Rs 1223 crore. In the last 5 years (October 20, 2015 to October 19, 2020), the stock price surged 173 percent to Rs 162 as on October 19, 2020.

Astec Lifesciences 

Astec Lifesciences  | During the FY16-FY20 period, the company saw a profit growth of 838 percent to Rs 48 crore. In the last 5 years (October 20, 2015 to October 19, 2020), the stock price surged 331 percent to Rs 1040 as on October 19, 2020.

Mastek

Mastek  | During the FY16-FY20 period, the company saw a profit growth of 728 percent to Rs 114 crore. In the last 5 years (October 20, 2015 to October 19, 2020), the stock price surged 429 percent to Rs 805 as on October 19, 2020.

JK Paper 

JK Paper  | During the FY16-FY20 period, the company saw a profit growth of 671 percent to Rs 468 crore. In the last 5 years (October 20, 2015 to October 19, 2020), the stock price surged 110 percent to Rs 89 as on October 19, 2020.

Heidelberg Cement India 

Heidelberg Cement India  | During the FY16-FY20 period, the company saw a profit growth of 657 percent to Rs 268 crore. In the last 5 years (October 20, 2015 to October 19, 2020), the stock price surged 126 percent to Rs 186 as on October 19, 2020.

Shivalik Rasayan

Shivalik Rasayan  | During the FY16-FY20 period, the company saw a profit growth of 600 percent to Rs 22 crore. In the last 5 years (October 20, 2015 to October 19, 2020), the stock price surged 981 percent to Rs 432 as on October 19, 2020.

ADF Foods

ADF Foods  | During the FY16-FY20 period, the company saw a profit growth of 547 percent to Rs 43 crore. In the last 5 years (October 20, 2015 to October 19, 2020), the stock price surged 341 percent to Rs 408 as on October 19, 2020.

Gujarat Gas

Gujarat Gas  | During the FY16-FY20 period, the company saw a profit growth of 538 percent to Rs 1199 crore. In the last 5 years (October 20, 2015 to October 19, 2020), the stock price surged 197 percent to Rs 289 as on October 19, 2020.

Ipca Laboratories

Ipca Laboratories  | During the FY16-FY20 period, the company saw a profit growth of 536 percent to Rs 611 crore. In the last 5 years (October 20, 2015 to October 19, 2020), the stock price surged 174 percent to Rs 2095 as on October 19, 2020.

