These 11 stocks fall over 50% from their 52-week high

On January 24, it was a bloodbath on the Dalal Street as benchmark index Sensex plunged over 1,500 points and Nifty fell nearly 500 points in a day. The indices continued their losing streak for the 5th straight session on Monday. Sensex and Nifty have fallen about 8 percent from their 52-week highs. Meanwhile, there are 11 stocks on the Nifty 500 list that have declined over 50 percent from their 52-week high, and 8 of them are still looking weak on moneycontrol SWOT analysis. Take a look.

Dhani Services | The stock has fallen 63 percent from its 52-week high of Rs 378.9, which it touched on March 01, 2021, to Rs 141.6 on January 24, 2022.

Strides Pharma Science Ltd. | The stock has fallen 60 percent from its 52-week high of Rs 947, which it touched on March 01, 2021, to Rs 378.1 on January 24, 2022.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd. | The stock has fallen 59 percent from its 52-week high of Rs 820, which it touched on March 01, 2021, to Rs 337.3 on January 24, 2022.

Dilip Buildcon Ltd. | The stock has fallen 53 percent from its 52-week high of Rs 749.8, which it touched on March 01, 2021, to Rs 352.9 on January 24, 2022.

PNB Housing Finance Ltd. | The stock has fallen 52 percent from its 52-week high of Rs 925, which it touched on March 01, 2021, to Rs 439.4 on January 24, 2022.

Sequent Scientific Ltd. | The stock has fallen 52 percent from its 52-week high of Rs 336.5, which it touched on March 01, 2021, to Rs 162.4 on January 24, 2022.

Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd. | The stock has fallen 52 percent from its 52-week high of Rs 275.2, which it touched on March 01, 2021, to Rs 133.1 on January 24, 2022.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd. | The stock has fallen 51 percent from its 52-week high of Rs 39, which it touched on March 01, 2021, to Rs 18.95 on January 24, 2022.

Wockhardt Ltd. | The stock has fallen 51 percent from its 52-week high of Rs 804.9, which it touched on March 01, 2021, to Rs 394.4 on January 24, 2022.

Vaibhav Global Ltd. | The stock has fallen 50 percent from its 52-week high of Rs 1050, which it touched on March 01, 2021, to Rs 520.1 on January 24, 2022.