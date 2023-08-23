The dark side of the moon: 5 Nifty midcap stocks that have bled investor wealth
Stocks such as Union Bank of India, Indian Bank, REC, all of them PSUs, have delivered more than 100 percent returns in one-year period but there are some that have left investors poorer
August 23, 2023 / 12:50 PM IST
Shubham Raj has six years of experience covering capital markets. He primarily writes on stocks with special focus on F&O and PMS-AIF industry.
Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!