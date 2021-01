Here is the list of stocks in the news today.

Tata Consultancy Services | The company will declare its December quarter earnings on January 8.

Bharat Rasayan | The company is to consider the proposal of buyback of equity shares on January 12.

JMT Auto | LTS Investment Fund sold 25.2 lakh equity shares of the company at Rs 3.7 per share on the NSE.

SE Power | Elara India Opportunities Fund sold 21,44,704 equity shares of the company at Rs 4 per share. However, Agarwal Shailendra Kumar acquired 22 lakh shares at the same price on the NSE.

IDFC | Sipadan Investments (Mauritius) sold 8,26,56,909 equity shares of the company at Rs 38.76 per share. However, Abakkus Emerging Opportunities Fund - 1 bought 1 crore shares at Rs 38.75 per share. Also, Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore Pte 1.32 crore shares at the same price and Avendus Absolute Return Fund 1,49,68,257 shares at the same price on the BSE.

Sanghvi Brands | Rajesh Srinivas Bail resigned as the Chief Executive Officer of the company.

AGC Networks | CRISIL assigned long-term credit rating for the company's bank loan facilities at BBB- with a stable outlook.

Uttam Sugar Mills | The company reported a profit of Rs 11.70 crore in Q3 FY21 against Rs 13.32 crore in the year-ago. Revenue rose to Rs 433.26 crore YoY from Rs 426.68 crore.

UFO Moviez India | ICRA reaffirmed the long-term rating outstanding of A+ for the captioned line of credit and revised the outlook to Negative from Stable.

NHPC | Resolution Plan submitted by the company for Jalpower Corporation has been approved by NCLT.

Biocon | Biocon Biologics received Rs 555 crore ($75 million) capital injection from ADQ. The transaction valued Biocon Biologics at around $4.17 billion.

Tata Power | The company completed acquisition of 51 percent equity shares of TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited and TP Western Odisha Distribution Limited for Rs 127.50 crore and Rs 255 crore, respectively.

Indo Rama Synthetics | Susheel Kumar Mehrotra resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the company.