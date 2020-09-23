Stocks in the news | RIL, Hindustan Zinc, Tata Motors, Indian Oil, TCS, Jindal Steel, Majesco

Reliance Industries | American buyout firm KKR & Co will invest Rs 5,500 crore in Reliance Retail in exchange for a 1.28 percent stake. The investment values Reliance Retail at a pre-money equity value of Rs 4.21 lakh crore, RIL said in an exchange filing on September 23. Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.