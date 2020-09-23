Stocks in the news | RIL, Hindustan Zinc, Tata Motors, Indian Oil, TCS, Jindal Steel, Majesco

Repco Home Finance, Brightcom Group, Future Enterprises, Central Bank of India, Sequent Scientific, HCC, Punj Lloyd, PNB Gilts, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Max India, Maan Aluminium are also among the stocks in focus today.
Here is a list of stocks in the news today.
Reliance Industries | American buyout firm KKR & Co will invest Rs 5,500 crore in Reliance Retail in exchange for a 1.28 percent stake. The investment values Reliance Retail at a pre-money equity value of Rs 4.21 lakh crore, RIL said in an exchange filing on September 23.
Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
Repco Home Finance | Fidelity Funds Asian Smaller Companies Pool bought 4,20,288 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 150.33 per share via a bulk deal on NSE. (Image: Justdial)
Brightcom Group | AKG Finvest bought 26,00,000 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 6.79 per share via a bulk deal on BSE.
Majesco | UNIFI Wealth Management bought 2,06,000 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 779.05 per share via a bulk deal on NSE.
Future Enterprises | The company defaulted on the payment of interest due on non-convertible debentures. (Image: felindia.in)
Central Bank of India | The Capital Raising Committee of the bank has approved the QIP, opening from September 22, with the floor price of Rs 16.18 per equity share. (Image: PTI)
Sequent Scientific | The company will acquire 40 percent stake in Provet through Alivira Animal Health Limited, Ireland, wholly-owned subsidiary of the company. (Image: sequent.in)
HCC | The company completed its 100 percent sale of Farakka-Raiganj Highways Limited to Cube Highways and Infrastructure II Pte Ltd. (Image: hccindia.com)
Indian Oil | The board has approved implementation of Petrochemical and Lube Integration Project at lndianOil's Gujarat Refinery at an estimated cost of Rs 17,825 crore. (Image: PTI)
TCS | The company said it has deployed AI-powered software to enable safe return to work for its employees. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Jindal Steel | ICRA, has replaced its 'rating watch' with 'negative implications' on the bank facilities and non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of Jindal Steel and Power and assigned a "stable" outlook. (Image: jindalsteelpower.com)
Punj Lloyd | 18th meeting of Committee of Creditors of Punj Lloyd is scheduled to be held on Thursday, September 24. (Image: Reuters)
PNB Gilts | The company fully redeemed and paid the redemption proceeds of the commercial paper for Rs 400 crore. (Image: pnbgilts.com)
Spandana Sphoorty Financial | Darius Dinshaw Pandole, a Non-Executive Director of the company, nominee of JM Financial Products Limited, has resigned as a Director of the company. (Image: Reuters)
Max India | Promotor entity Max Ventures Investment Holdings created an encumbrance of shares of more than 50 percent of its total shareholding in Max India.
Maan Aluminium | The company has been recognised as the “Two Star Export House” by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade. (Image: maanaluminium.com)
Hindustan Zinc | The board approved raising up to Rs 4,000 crore through debentures.
Tata Motors | The company rolled out the 3,00,000th unit of its mid-sized hatchback Tiago from the Sanand passenger vehicles manufacturing plant in Gujarat. (Image: Reuters)
Strides Pharma Science | Company gets US FDA nod for NSAID Mefenamic Acid, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug.
Sun Pharma | Japanese subsidiary launches Ilumya in Japan used for the treatment of plaque psoriasis in adult patients.
Tata Power | Company has signed a power purchase agreement with Apollo Gleneagles Hospitals, Kolkata to commission a solar carport in the city. With 335Kwp capacity, the project is expected to generate approximately 4.26 lakh units annually.
MCX | The exchange has announced the formal launch of its base metal futures indices called MCX iComdex Base Metals Index (MCX METLDEXT) Futures from October 19 .
Satin Creditcare | Company will consider raising up to Rs 175 crore via NCDs on September 25.
Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel | Telecom majors Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel will be in focus as Jio unveiled its new post-paid tariff plans.
