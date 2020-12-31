Stocks in the news | Filatex India, Sangam India, FDC, Centum Electronics, Chemcon Special, GMR Infrastructure

Here is the list of stocks in the news today.

Shriram Transport Finance | The company approved and allotted senior secured rated, listed redeemable NCD of the face value of Rs 10 lakh each on private placement basis.

Filatex India | The company's proposed installation of captive rooftop solar power generation of 1.0 MW at Dahej and 0.4 MW at Dadra has been successfully completed and commenced commercial operation w.e.f. 30th December 2020. (Image: filatex.com)

Sangam India | The company board approved allotment of 40 lakh equity shares at a price of Rs 50 per equity shares aggregating to Rs 20 crore. (Image: sangamgroup.com)

FDC | The company to expand its production capacity by installation of an additional BFS machine. (Image: fdcindia.com)

Coromandel International | EID Parry India sold 58,50,000 shares of the company through a bulk deal on BSE at an average price of Rs 803.19.

Prabhat Technologies (India) | Esaar India sold 300,000 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 359.67 in a bulk deal on BSE.

Centum Electronics | HDFC Mutual Fund A/C HDFC Dividend Yield Fund bought 4,00,000 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 421.19 in a bulk deal on NSE. On the other hand, HDFC Mutual Fund A/C HDFC Equity Savings Fund sold 3,72,882 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 420.72. (Image: Facebook)

Vibrant Global Capital | Vibrant Global Infraproject Private Limited sold 14,51,810 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 18.22 in a bulk deal on BSE. An individual Vinod Garg was the buyer of as many shares of the company at the same average price.

Chemcon Special | Plutus Wealth Management LLP bought 10,00,000 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 428.52 in a bulk deal on NSE.

GMR Infrastructure | GMR Enterprises Private Limited sold 6,50,00,000 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 27.09 in a bulk deal on NSE. (Image: Reuters)

Indian Terrain Fashions | Malabar Value Fund - AIF sold 1,95,597 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 35 in a bulk deal on NSE.

MT Educare | Xander Finance Pvt Ltd sold 11,30,000 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 9.25 in a bulk deal on NSE.

Patel Integrated Logistic | Central Bank of India sold 1,30,103 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 31.09 in a bulk deal on NSE. (Image: Twitter)

Southern Petro | Finquest Securities bought 42,02,967 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 24 in a bulk deal on NSE. (Image: Facebook)

Fortis Healthcare | ICRA upgraded the long-term rating for the line of credit of the company's subsidiaries- SRL Limited and SRL Diagnostics Private Limited.

Electrotherm (India) | The company said it defaulted on the payment of the term loan & working capital loan of Rs 0.62 crore on November 30.

Ortin Laboratories | NCLT sanctioned the scheme of arrangement between Ortin Laboratories and Vineet Laboratories and their respective shareholders and creditors.

Jindal Poly Films | Animesh Banerjee resigned from the position of Chief Executive Officer of the company w.e.f. December 29, 2020.