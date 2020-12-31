MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessStocks

Stocks in the news | Filatex India, Sangam India, FDC, Centum Electronics, Chemcon Special, GMR Infrastructure

Shriram Transport Finance, Coromandel International, Prabhat Technologies (India), Vibrant Global Capital, Indian Terrain Fashions, MT Educare, Patel Integrated Logistic, Southern Petro, Fortis Healthcare, Electrotherm (India), Ortin Laboratories, Jindal Poly Films, Indian Overseas Bank, are also among the stocks in focus today.

Moneycontrol News
December 31, 2020 / 07:28 AM IST
Here is the list of stocks in the news today.
Here is the list of stocks in the news today.
Shriram Transport Finance | The company approved and allotted senior secured rated, listed redeemable NCD of face value of Rs 10 lakh each on private placement basis.
Shriram Transport Finance | The company approved and allotted senior secured rated, listed redeemable NCD of the face value of Rs 10 lakh each on private placement basis.
Filatex India | Company's proposed installation of captive rooftop solar power generation of 1.0 MW at Dahej and 0.4 MW at Dadra has been successfully completed and commenced commercial operation w.e.f. 30th December 2020. (Image: filatex.com)
Filatex India | The company's proposed installation of captive rooftop solar power generation of 1.0 MW at Dahej and 0.4 MW at Dadra has been successfully completed and commenced commercial operation w.e.f. 30th December 2020. (Image: filatex.com)
Sangam India | Company board approved allotment of 40 lakh equity shares at a price of Rs 50 per equity shares aggregating to Rs 20 crore. (Image: sangamgroup.com)
Sangam India | The company board approved allotment of 40 lakh equity shares at a price of Rs 50 per equity shares aggregating to Rs 20 crore. (Image: sangamgroup.com)
FDC | The company to expand its production capacity by installation of an additional BFS machine. (Image: fdcindia.com)
FDC | The company to expand its production capacity by installation of an additional BFS machine. (Image: fdcindia.com)
Coromandel International | EID Parry India sold 58,50,000 shares of the company through a bulk deal on BSE at an average price of Rs 803.19.
Coromandel International | EID Parry India sold 58,50,000 shares of the company through a bulk deal on BSE at an average price of Rs 803.19.
Prabhat Technologies (India) | Esaar India sold 300,000 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 359.67 in a bulk deal on BSE.
Prabhat Technologies (India) | Esaar India sold 300,000 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 359.67 in a bulk deal on BSE.
Centum Electronics | HDFC Mutual Fund A/C HDFC Dividend Yield Fund bought 4,00,000 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 421.19 in a bulk deal on NSE. On the other hand, HDFC Mutual Fund A/C HDFC Equity Savings Fund sold 3,72,882 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 420.72. (Image: Facebook)
Centum Electronics | HDFC Mutual Fund A/C HDFC Dividend Yield Fund bought 4,00,000 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 421.19 in a bulk deal on NSE. On the other hand, HDFC Mutual Fund A/C HDFC Equity Savings Fund sold 3,72,882 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 420.72. (Image: Facebook)
Vibrant Global Capital | Vibrant Global Infraproject Private Limited sold 14,51,810 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 18.22 in a bulk deal on BSE. An individual Vinod Garg was the buyer of as many shares of the company at the same average price.
Vibrant Global Capital | Vibrant Global Infraproject Private Limited sold 14,51,810 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 18.22 in a bulk deal on BSE. An individual Vinod Garg was the buyer of as many shares of the company at the same average price.
Chemcon Special | Plutus Wealth Management LLP bought 10,00,000 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 428.52 in a bulk deal on NSE.
Chemcon Special | Plutus Wealth Management LLP bought 10,00,000 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 428.52 in a bulk deal on NSE.
GMR Infrastructure | GMR Enterprises Private Limited sold 6,50,00,000 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 27.09 in a bulk deal on NSE. (Image: Reuters)
GMR Infrastructure | GMR Enterprises Private Limited sold 6,50,00,000 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 27.09 in a bulk deal on NSE. (Image: Reuters)
Indian Terrain Fashions | Malabar Value Fund - AIF sold 1,95,597 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 35 in a bulk deal on NSE.
Indian Terrain Fashions | Malabar Value Fund - AIF sold 1,95,597 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 35 in a bulk deal on NSE.
MT Educare | Xander Finance Pvt Ltd sold 11,30,000 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 9.25 in a bulk deal on NSE.
MT Educare | Xander Finance Pvt Ltd sold 11,30,000 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 9.25 in a bulk deal on NSE.
Patel Integrated Logistic | Central Bank of India sold 1,30,103 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 31.09 in a bulk deal on NSE. (Image: Twitter)
Patel Integrated Logistic | Central Bank of India sold 1,30,103 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 31.09 in a bulk deal on NSE. (Image: Twitter)
Southern Petro | Finquest Securities bought 42,02,967 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 24 in a bulk deal on NSE. (Image: Facebook)
Southern Petro | Finquest Securities bought 42,02,967 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 24 in a bulk deal on NSE. (Image: Facebook)
Fortis Healthcare | ICRA upgraded the long-term rating for the line of credit of the company's subsidiaries- SRL Limited and SRL Diagnostics Private Limited.
Fortis Healthcare | ICRA upgraded the long-term rating for the line of credit of the company's subsidiaries- SRL Limited and SRL Diagnostics Private Limited.
Electrotherm (India) | The company said it defaulted on the payment of the term loan & working capital loan of Rs 0.62 crore on November 30.
Electrotherm (India) | The company said it defaulted on the payment of the term loan & working capital loan of Rs 0.62 crore on November 30.
Ortin Laboratories | NCLT sanctioned the scheme of arrangement between Ortin Laboratories and Vineet Laboratories and their respective shareholders and creditors.
Ortin Laboratories | NCLT sanctioned the scheme of arrangement between Ortin Laboratories and Vineet Laboratories and their respective shareholders and creditors.
Jindal Poly Films | Animesh Banerjee resigned from the position of Chief Executive Officer of the company w.e.f. December 29, 2020.
Jindal Poly Films | Animesh Banerjee resigned from the position of Chief Executive Officer of the company w.e.f. December 29, 2020.
Indian Overseas Bank | ICRA reaffirmed its ratings on the company's Tier-II, Lower Tier-II and Upper Tier-II bonds.
Indian Overseas Bank | ICRA reaffirmed its ratings on the company's Tier-II, Lower Tier-II and Upper Tier-II bonds.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Slideshow #Stocks in News #stocks in the news
first published: Dec 31, 2020 07:28 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Centre asks states to follow SOPs as new COVID-19 strain spreads; US nurse tests positive after getting the vaccine

Coronavirus Essential | Centre asks states to follow SOPs as new COVID-19 strain spreads; US nurse tests positive after getting the vaccine

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.