Slideshow | Six stocks on brokerages' radar for up to 44% upside

SRF | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 4,199 | Target: Rs 5,170 | Upside: 23 percent. Performance of SRF in the near term should be impacted due to COVID-19 and the auto slowdown. While sluggishness in autos would dent the performance of the technical textiles business, the slowdown in white goods/autos should impact the refrigerants business. Increase in replacement demand (when normalcy is achieved) from the auto/white goods sector (for refrigerants) should boost the performance of technical textiles/refrigerants. The company has received approval from its board to raise Rs 10 billion and we believe this is likely to be deployed toward the chemicals segment. SRF has also recently completed capacity expansion in the packaging films segment.