Slideshow | HDFC Bank, Infosys, Britannia among 15 buying ideas by brokerages

Oberoi Realty | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 367 | Target: Rs 444 | Return: 21 percent. Mumbai Metropolitan Region is one of the worst affected regions in the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is under strict lockdown since the second half of Mar'20. Company's concentration in the geography poses near-term challenges for the company owing to uncertainty around easing of the lockdown. However, the company's balance sheet strength provides comfort. Motilal Oswal expect both residential and annuity segment's momentum to pick up in FY22E, largely driven by the launch of the Thane project at end-FY21 and operationalization of the Borivali mall in 2HFY22E.