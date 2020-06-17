Slideshow | Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on June 16

Lasa Supergenerics | CMP: Rs 43.25 | Lasa Supergenerics share price rose 8 percent on June 17 after the company said it is going to commence production of antiviral. API Major, Lasa Supergenerics and Institute of Chemical Technology had come together in the month of March 2020 in effort to bring the antiviral to the market as a promising therapy to fight the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.