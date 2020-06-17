Slideshow | Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on June 16

Here are 10 stocks that moved the most in the today's trading session. Rakesh Patil 1/11 On a day of high volatility due to border dispute with China, the Indian benchmark indices ended slightly negative with Nifty below 9,900 level. At close, Sensex was down 97.30 points or 0.29% at 33507.92, and Nifty was down 32.85 points or 0.33% at 9881.15. Maruti Suzuki, Bharti Airtel, Wipro, Axis Bank and IndisInd Bank were among major gainers on the Nifty. 2/11 HPCL | CMP: Rs 214.20 | The company share price rose 2 percent on June 17 despite the company reporting a steep 99 percent drop in its net profit to Rs 27 crore for the March quarter versus net profit of Rs 2,970 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. It has recorded domestic sales volume of 9.25 million tonnes in the fourth quarter, against 10.03 million tonnes, YoY. 3/11 Lasa Supergenerics | CMP: Rs 43.25 | Lasa Supergenerics share price rose 8 percent on June 17 after the company said it is going to commence production of antiviral. API Major, Lasa Supergenerics and Institute of Chemical Technology had come together in the month of March 2020 in effort to bring the antiviral to the market as a promising therapy to fight the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. 4/11 Bharti Airtel | CMP: Rs 563.50| Bharti Airtel share price rose over 3 percent after the company acquired a strategic stake in Edtech startup Lattu Media Pvt Ltd (Lattu Kids) as part of the Airtel Startup Accelerator Program. The investment will enable Airtel to add Edtech to its premium digital content portfolio and give distribution scale to quality learning material from Lattu Kids. 5/11 Bayer CropScience | CMP: Rs 5932.95 | The share price jumped over 4 percent to hit fresh all-time high of Rs 5,949 on BSE on June 17. Bayer CropScience on June 15 said it has partnered with the agribusiness division of ITC to extend the reach of its crop protection products through ITC's e-Choupal 4.0 platform. 6/11 Steel Strips Wheels | CMP: Rs 370.60 |Steel Strips Wheels gained nearly 1 percent after the company bagged fresh Exports order for Truck & Trailer market from USA. Order comprises supplies of close to 10,000 truck steel wheels in the period of June to September from its Chennai plant. Total revenue generated by this additional order would be over USD 400K. 7/11 Maruti Suzuki | CMP: Rs 5,726 | Maruti Suzuki share price rose 4 percent after the company partnered with Karur Vysya Bank to offer consumers simpler and flexible financing schemes to own a new car. Under the partnership with Karur Vysya Bank, Maruti Suzuki customers can avail multiple attractive finance schemes and longer repayment loan terms to own a new car. 8/11 Titagarh Wagons | CMP: Rs 32.75 | The company share price rose 5 percent after it entered into an exclusive cooperation agreement with ABB to address the large and growing business of propulsion equipment (traction converters) for the Indian railway EMU/MEMU market. 9/11 Natco Pharma | CMP: Rs 612.35 | The share price fell over 4 percent after the company reported a 22 percent fall in its Q4 net profit at Rs 94.1 crore against Rs 120.8 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. Consolidated revenue declined marginally by 0.2 percent YoY to Rs 454.8 crore in Q4FY20 against Rs 455.7 crore in Q4FY19. 10/11 Adani Green | CMP: Rs 381.55| Shares of Adani Green was up 5 percent and hit fresh all-time high. The stock has been gaining amid media reports that the company has plans to raise up to $12 billion in the next 4-5 years through the sales of green bonds to accomplish the aim of becoming the world’s biggest renewable energy player. 11/11 India Cements | CMP: Rs 132.10 | Shares of India Cements rallied 5 percent after a media report indicated that the supermarkets chain D-Mart owner Radhakishan Damani may be planning to take control of the company. Moneycontrol could not independently confirm the news. First Published on Jun 17, 2020 04:43 pm