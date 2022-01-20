MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessStocks

Sharekhan betting on these 5 BSE500 stocks for an upside of up to 30%

IT and insurance sectors are evenly poised in Sharekhan's picks

Moneycontrol News
January 20, 2022 / 11:21 AM IST
A,Black,Led,Board,With,Sensex,And,Nifty,In,Red
The Indian market remained under selling pressure on the morning of January 20 after benchmark indices lost 2 percent in the last two sessions amid weak global cues. Brokerage firm Sharekhan, however, is bullish on these five stocks with an upside of up to 30 percent.
Larsen and Toubro Infotech | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 8,100 | LTP: Rs 6,798 | Upside: 19 percent
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 754 | LTP: Rs 578 | Upside: 30 percent
ICICI Lombard General Insurance | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 1,750 | LTP: Rs 1,340 | Upside: 30 percent
Tata Elxsi Ltd.
L&T Technology Services | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 6,350 | LTP: Rs 5,110 | Upside: 24 percent
first published: Jan 20, 2022 11:21 am

