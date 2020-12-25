Markets head north before Christmas - but not these four stocks

The Indian market notched gains for the third day in a row on December 24, making a smart comeback from the carnage of December 21 when the Sensex tanked more than 1,400 points, or 3 percent, to 45,553. Barring that day, the Sensex has closed in the green in the last six sessions. But four stocks, with a market cap of more than Rs 1,000 crore, have continued to slide during the period. Here is a list of the four stocks that are on a slippery slope: (Data Source: ACE Equity).