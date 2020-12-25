MARKET NEWS

Markets head north before Christmas - but not these four stocks

Bulls have been in a Christmas celebration mode in the last six trading sessions but still there were some losers. Did you manage to make a buck or two by shorting these four stocks?

Ritesh Presswala
December 25, 2020 / 09:08 AM IST
The Indian market notched gains for the third day in a row on December 24, making a smart comeback from the carnage of December 21 when the Sensex tanked more than 1,400 points, or 3 percent, to 45,553. Barring that day, the Sensex has closed in the green in the last six sessions. But four stocks, with a market cap of more than Rs 1,000 crore, have continued to slide during the period. Here is a list of the four stocks that are on a slippery slope: (Data Source: ACE Equity).
IDBI Bank | In the last six trading sessions, the stock has fallen 26 percent, from Rs 42.25 to Rs 31.39 as on December 24, 2020.
Punjab National Bank| In the last six trading sessions, the stock has fallen 17 percent, from Rs 37.90 to Rs 31.45 as on December 24, 2020.
Techno Electric & Engineering Company | In the last six trading sessions, the stock has fallen 13 percent, from Rs 231.55 to Rs 201.50 as on December 24, 2020.
NXT Digital |In the last six trading sessions, the stock has fallen 8 percent, from Rs 577.35 to Rs 530.05 as on December 24, 2020.
Ritesh Presswala Research Analyst at Moneycontrol
first published: Dec 25, 2020 09:08 am

