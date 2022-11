A large supply of shares, including those of new-age tech companies, is expected to hit Dalal Street as several pre-IPO lock-ins will end in November. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has set the lock-in period at six months for investors who purchase the shares of the company in a pre-IPO issue. Earlier, it was one year. Since the new rule came into effect from April 1, 2022, we will see a mix of both six-month and 12-month lock-in expiries in November. “We have seen in the past that when lock-in ends, there’s an oversupply, which brings stock prices under pressure. Hence, there is great anticipation that these stocks will also see a correction,” said Aditya Kondawar, Partner and Vice-President, Complete Circle Capital. With the help of Mehul Bumtaria, a close watcher of the IPO markets, we have compiled this list for you.