Like Paytm's 27% drop on debut, these 10 IPOs witnessed sharp fall on listing day

One 97 Communications, the operator of leading digital-payments platform Paytm, was caught in a complete bear trap on listing day. The stock plunged as much as 27.4 percent to Rs 1,560.80 from its issue price of Rs 2,150. Though Paytm has a strong market share, what triggered the selling was its high valuation, muted investor response and loss-making business, experts say.



Otherwise 2021 has been a good year for most IPOs with impressive gains on their listing days. Moneycontrol analyses IPOs which have seen sharpest falls on their listing days in the last 15 years, taking into account only companies with an IPO size above Rs 1,000 crore (Data Source: primedatabase.com)

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd. | On November 02, 2015, the stock fell 17.64 percent to Rs 270.15 from the issue price of Rs 328. The company issue size was Rs 1,150 crore.

Reliance Power Ltd. | On February 11, 2008, the stock fell 17.22 percent to Rs 372.50 from the issue price of Rs 450. The company issue size was Rs 10,123.20 crore.(Representative image)

ICICI Securities Ltd. | On April 04, 2018, the stock fell 14.41 percent to Rs 445.05 from the issue price of Rs 520. The company issue size was Rs 3,480.12 crore.

Cairn India Ltd.| On January 09, 2007, the stock fell 14.06 percent to Rs 137.50 from the issue price of Rs 160. The company issue size was Rs 5,788.79 crore.

UTI Asset Management Company Ltd. | On October 12, 2020, the stock fell 13.97 percent to Rs 476.60 from the issue price of Rs 554. The company issue size was Rs 2,159.88 crore.

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd. | On March 26, 2021, the stock fell 13.45 percent to Rs 75.30 from the issue price of Rs 87.00. The company issue size was Rs 1,174.82 crore.

Indus Towers Ltd. (formerly Bharti Infratel Limited) | On December 28, 2012, the stock fell 13.09 percent to Rs 191.20 from the issue price of Rs 220.00. The company issue size was Rs 4,172.76 crore.(Representative image)

RattanIndia Power Ltd. (formerly Indiabulls Power Limited)| On October 30, 2009, the stock fell 12.78 percent to Rs 39.25 from the issue price of Rs 45.00. The company issue size was Rs 1,758.15 crore.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd. | On September 29, 2016, the stock fell 10.88 percent to Rs 297.65 from the issue price of Rs 334.00. The company issue size was Rs 6,056.79 crore.