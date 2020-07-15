In pics | Stocks in the news: RIL, Yes Bank, Bharti Airtel, Wipro, DB Corp, Eveready Industries

Yes Bank | The bank's Rs 15,000 crore further public offering will open for three days from July 15. The bank has garnered Rs 4,098 crore from anchor investors on July 14, a day ahead of its follow-on public offering. All 12 anchor investors placed their bids for 3,41,53,84,614 equity shares at the lower end of price band of Rs 12-13 per share. Bay Tree India Holdings I, owned by Tilden Park, was the largest anchor investor, investing Rs 2,250 crore in Yes Bank for an allocation of 1,87,50,00,000 shares.