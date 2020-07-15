In pics | Stocks in the news: RIL, Yes Bank, Bharti Airtel, Wipro, DB Corp, Eveready Industries

Khadim India | Affle India | Apollo Micro Systems | Karnataka Bank | Pidilite Industries | Delta Corp | Motherson Sumi Systems | Century Enka | Camlin Fine Sciences | Emami are also in focus today. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/25 Here are some of the stocks in the news today. (Image: Moneycontrol) 2/25 Reliance Industries | RIL to hold its 43rd AGM on July 15. (Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.) (Image: Reuters) 3/25 Yes Bank | The bank's Rs 15,000 crore further public offering will open for three days from July 15. The bank has garnered Rs 4,098 crore from anchor investors on July 14, a day ahead of its follow-on public offering. All 12 anchor investors placed their bids for 3,41,53,84,614 equity shares at the lower end of price band of Rs 12-13 per share. Bay Tree India Holdings I, owned by Tilden Park, was the largest anchor investor, investing Rs 2,250 crore in Yes Bank for an allocation of 1,87,50,00,000 shares. 4/25 Bharti Airtel | Company in strategic alliance with Verizon to bring secure, world-class video conferencing solutions to businesses in India. The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has asked private telecom operator Bharti Airtel and Bharti Hexacom to pay Rs 112 crore to Aircel. A three-member NCLAT bench on Monday set aside the order of the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), which on May 1, 2019, granted a set-off of Rs 112 crore to Bharti Airtel and Bharti Hexacom in their Rs 453 crore Spectrum Trade Agreement with Aircel and Dishnet Wireless. 5/25 Wipro Q1 | IT Services revenue at Rs 14,595.6 cr versus Rs 15,296 cr, EBIT margin at 19.1 percent versus 17.6 percent QoQ. Company has signed an agreement to acquire Brazil-based IVIA Servicos de Informatica. (Image: Reuters) 6/25 Khadim India Q4 | Loss at Rs 19.87 cr versus profit at Rs 1.2 cr, revenue at Rs 158.2 cr versus Rs 206.6 cr YoY. (Image: Moneycontrol) 7/25 Affle India | Company appointed Martje Abeldt as Chief Revenue Officer of Affle RevX Platform. (Image: News18) 8/25 AksharChem India | UBS Principal Capital Asia sold 58,868 shares at Rs 229.73 per share. (Image: aksharchemindia.com) 9/25 Apollo Micro Systems | OHM Edubridge Private Limited sold 1,23,000 shares in company at Rs 135.49 per share and OHM Core Investment Corporation sold 7,75,000 shares at Rs 130.89 per share. (Image: Moneycontrol) 10/25 Cosmo Films | Anvil Wealth Management bought 1,00,285 shares in company at Rs 372.81 per share. (Image: Moneycontrol) 11/25 Eveready Industries India | Puran Associates Pvt Ltd purchased 19,63,006 shares in company, VIC Enterprises Private Limited 19,63,006 shares and M B Finmart Private Limited 22,41,774 shares at Rs 81.8 per share, whereas IL and FS Financial Services sold 51,48,506 shares in company at same price and Vistra ITCL India 12,19,000 shares at Rs 81.85 per share. (Image: evereadyindia.com) 12/25 Infosys | IT services provider is expected to report around 5 percent sequential decline in June quarter profit, hit by COVID-19-led lockdown, when it announces the result on July 15. Brokerages expect around 20-30 bps cross-currency headwind on dollar revenue growth, which could be down around 5.3-5.5 percent compared to the March quarter. The Bengaluru-headquartered company may see its profit dip 10-11 percent QoQ, partly due to lower other income. 13/25 IndiaMART InterMESH | FPIs increased stake in company to 15.15% in June quarter, from 12.24% in March quarter; Intel Capital (Mauritius) exited company, was holding 3.58%. (Image: WIkimedia) 14/25 Karnataka Bank | Motilal Oswal bought 1% stake in June quarter, FPIs cut stake to 8.7% (against 12.80% in March quarter), MFs reduced to 2.01% (from 4.56%). (Image: Moneycontrol) 15/25 DJ Mediaprint & Logistics | The National Co-operative Bank, Fort branch in Mumbai selected company for printing of bank's cheque books and pin mailer. (Image: djcorp.in) 16/25 Pidilite Industries | Company increased shareholding in subsidiary Nina Percept 71.53% to 73.74%. (Image: Wikipedia) 17/25 Delta Corp Q1 | Loss at Rs 28.24 cr versus profit at Rs 42.48 cr, revenue at Rs 48.34 cr versus Rs 186.51 cr YoY. (Image: deltacorp.in) 18/25 DB Corp | Promoter DB Consolidated released a pledge on 25 lakh equity shares of the company. (Image: Wikipedia) 19/25 Salasar Techno Engineering | Company received an order of 189 telecom towers to be supplied to ATC Nigeria of value $2.43 million. (Image: salasartechno.com) 20/25 Motherson Sumi Systems | Moody's rated Ba1 corporate family rating (CFR) and revised Outlook to negative from "rating under review". India Ratings revised outlook on term loan to Negative from Rating Watch Negative and retained AAA rating. (Image: Moneycontrol) 21/25 Century Enka | OR Chitlange resigned as Managing Director of the company. (Image: centuryenka.com) 22/25 Camlin Fine Sciences | Promoter Ashish Dandekar released pledge on 30 lakh shares (2.47 percent of total paid up equity of company). (Image: Moneycontrol) 23/25 Emami | Company completed sale of Emami Cement to Nuvoco Corporation. (Image: emamiltd.com) 24/25 Oberoi Realty | Company reported a 82 percent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 28.07 crore for the quarter ended June. Its net profit stood at Rs 152.07 crore in the year-ago period, the Mumbai-based realty firm said in a regulatory filing. Total income also declined to Rs 126.86 crore in the first quarter of ongoing fiscal from Rs 618.10 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. 25/25 Indiabulls Real Estate | Sebi has imposed Rs 10 lakh penalty on Indiabulls Real Estate chief financial officer Anil Mittal for indulging in insider trading. Sebi carried out an analysis of the trading activity in the scrip of Indiabulls Real Estate Limited (IBREL) during January-June period 2017. The regulator found that Mittal had traded in the shares of IBREL while in possession of the unpublished price sensitive information (UPSI) related to sale of shares by the company's promoter entity IBREL IBL Scheme Trust. First Published on Jul 15, 2020 07:38 am