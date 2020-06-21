In pics | Movers & Shakers: Top 10 stocks which moved the most last week

Reliance Industries | The share price was up 10 percent with the company having become completely net debt-free and has raised over Rs 1.68 lakh crore in just 58 days, hinting that it will have one of the strongest balance sheets in the world. The oil-to-telecom behemoth on June 19 said it has raised over Rs 1,68,818 crore in just 58 days through the investments by global tech investors (Rs 1,15,693.95 crore) and rights issue (Rs 53,124.20 crore). Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes moneycontrol.com.