In pics | Movers & Shakers: Top 10 stocks which moved the most last week

The S&P BSE Sensex rallied 2.8 percent while the Nifty50 rose 2.7 percent for the week ended June 19. Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1 1/11 Indian markets managed to reclaim crucial resistance levels for the week ended June 18 supported by buying in top index heavyweights. The S&P BSE Sensex rallied 2.8 percent while the Nifty50 rose 2.7 percent for the week ended June 19 compared to 1.6 percent gain seen in the S&P BSE Mid-cap index, and 3.6 percent rally seen in the S&P BSE Small-cap index – outperforming benchmark indices in the same period. Here are the top 10 stocks which moved the most last week: 2/11 Reliance Industries | The share price was up 10 percent with the company having become completely net debt-free and has raised over Rs 1.68 lakh crore in just 58 days, hinting that it will have one of the strongest balance sheets in the world. The oil-to-telecom behemoth on June 19 said it has raised over Rs 1,68,818 crore in just 58 days through the investments by global tech investors (Rs 1,15,693.95 crore) and rights issue (Rs 53,124.20 crore). 3/11 Muthoot Finance | The stock price jumped 20 percent after the company reported a 51 percent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,168.68 crore as against Rs 2,102.96 crore in 2018-19. Income for the year increased to Rs 9,683.98 crore from Rs 7,594.43 crore in the previous fiscal. The company's total income during March quarter of FY20 rose to Rs 2,633.58 crore from Rs 2,088.84 crore in the year-ago period while the interest income grew to Rs 2,562.96 crore, up from Rs 2,017.81 crore a year ago. 4/11 JK Cement | Shares rose 15 percent after the company's Q4FY20 results were significantly ahead of estimates, led by higher than expected realisations, JM Financial said. Revenue recorded a marginal decline of 1 percent YoY, as 6 percent growth in realisations offset the lost sales on account of COVID-19 induced lockdown. HDFC Securities also maintained buy rating, with a target of Rs 1,425, a 14.3 percent potential upside, looking at the company’s grey cement capacity in lucrative north markets and as its white/putty profits continue to firm up (on a high base). 5/11 Dixon Tech | The stock price added 17 percent for the week. Brokerage houses retained their buy call on the stock with expectations of double-digit returns, especially after its March quarter earnings scorecard. Dixon Technologies has reported a 66.8 percent year-on-year increase in Q4 consolidated profit at Rs 27.6 crore, while its consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) jumped 49 percent YoY to Rs 55.9 crore with margin expansion of 210 bps at 6.5 percent for the quarter ended March 2020. 6/11 Supreme Industries | The stock was up over 6 percent for the week. Axis Mutual Fund on June 17 acquired nearly a percent stake in Supreme Industries, the plastic products maker, through open market transactions. The fund house has bought 12,25,000 equity shares in the company at Rs 1,080 per share, as per the bulk deals data available on the BSE. 7/11 ICICI Bank | The share price gained 5 percent with the company having sold 3.96 percent stake in insurance arm ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd for Rs 22.50 billion (Rs 2,250 crore). The bank has divested 18,000,000 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited, representing 3.96 percent of its equity share capital at March 31, it said in a notification to exchanges. 8/11 Vodafone Idea | The stock was down almost 10 percent with analysts saying that even a 20-year payment plan is likely to stretch Vodafone Idea’s resources. It will not be able to compete with Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio for relevant network and technology investments in the future. The Supreme Court on June 18 directed telecom companies, including Vodafone Idea to furnish financial statements and books of accounts of last 10 years to ascertain the firms' capability to clear AGR related dues to the government. 9/11 Indraprastha Gas | Shares were down over 7 percent reported a 27.5 percent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 290.76 crore versus Rs 228 crore in the year-ago period, while revenue was up at Rs 1,711.2 crore versus Rs 1,701 crore. Macquarie has downgraded the stock to neutral with target at Rs 485 per share. According to the brokerage firm, the stock is now fully valued and it doesn’t see much impact on the company’s long-term growth outlook, reported CNBC-TV18. 10/11 NMDC | The stock price was down almost 6 percent after the company's consolidated profit after tax for the quarter ended March 31 was down by 76 percent to Rs 351.31 crore following a drop of one million tonnes of production and 0.55 million tonnes of sales in March 2020, the company said in a statement. The PAT was at Rs 1,448.85 crore in the January- March quarter of FY 19. NMDCs consolidated total income during the fourth quarter was at Rs 3320.95 crore compared to Rs 3,839.52 crore during the same quarter a year ago. 11/11 City Union Bank | The stock price shed 5 percent after the bank reported a loss of Rs 95.25 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020, due to a spike in bad loan provisionings. The private sector lender had posted a net profit of Rs 175.11 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year 2018-19. Sequentially, the bank had registered a net profit of Rs 192.43 crore in the December 2019 quarter. The bank's provisioning for bad loans and contingencies had to be raised multi- fold to Rs 450.38 crore in the March 2020 quarter, against Rs 90.67 crore in the year-ago period, City Union Bank said in a regulatory filing. First Published on Jun 21, 2020 06:54 pm