you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessStocks

In Charts | The journey of Indian markets so far in 2021

Nifty has outperformed many global peers. Metals best performing sector while auto is a laggard

Ritesh Presswala
September 03, 2021 / 01:21 PM IST
Bulls continued to dominate domestic equity markets, in the year 2021 so far India's Nifty 50 index gained over 22 percent and has outperformed the global major indices. Even Foreign Institution Investors seem very bullish on Indian equity as they were net buyers to the tune of over Rs 51,000 crore. The Sensex has crossed over 9500 points in just the last eight months. Among the sectors, the BSE Metal index lead the pack with surged about 75 percent followed by BSE Power and IT which have gained over 40 percent in 2021. On August 31, 2021, the total market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies crossed Rs 250 lakh crore for the first time.
2021 has been a good year for investors in Indian equities. So far this year, the benchmark Nifty 50 index has gained over 22 percent, outperforming many global peers. Foreign institutional investors continue to be bullish and fund managers continue to be optimistic about Indian markets, as our recent survey showed. Here’s a look at the market’s journey in 2021 through charts.
The benchmark index Sensex has gained about 20 percent, or 9,500 points, in just the last eight months. On August 31, 2021, the total market-capitalisation of BSE-listed companies crossed Rs 250 lakh crore for the first time.
Nifty outperformed its global peers as the index gained about 22 percent year-to-date as against France's CAC 40, which gained 21.75 percent, and US Nasdaq, which was up nearly 19 percent.
FIIs
Foreign institutional investors seem bullish on Indian equities as they have been net buyers to the tune of over Rs 51,000 crore so far this year. In 5 out of 8 months this year, FIIs were net buyers
Stocks
Among BSE 100 stocks, 3 scrips more than doubled investor wealth in just 8 months. However, 4 stocks in this index have fallen over 20 percent during the same time period.
Sectors Performance
Among the sectoral indices, the BSE Metal index has outperformed with a strong surge of about 75 percent in 2021 so far. BSE Auto index has been a laggard with gains of just 8 percent.
Ritesh Presswala Research Analyst at Moneycontrol
Tags: #Slideshow #Stocks to Watch
first published: Sep 3, 2021 01:18 pm

