In Charts | The journey of Indian markets so far in 2021

2021 has been a good year for investors in Indian equities. So far this year, the benchmark Nifty 50 index has gained over 22 percent, outperforming many global peers. Foreign institutional investors continue to be bullish and fund managers continue to be optimistic about Indian markets, as our recent survey showed. Here’s a look at the market’s journey in 2021 through charts.

The benchmark index Sensex has gained about 20 percent, or 9,500 points, in just the last eight months. On August 31, 2021, the total market-capitalisation of BSE-listed companies crossed Rs 250 lakh crore for the first time.

Nifty outperformed its global peers as the index gained about 22 percent year-to-date as against France's CAC 40, which gained 21.75 percent, and US Nasdaq, which was up nearly 19 percent.

Foreign institutional investors seem bullish on Indian equities as they have been net buyers to the tune of over Rs 51,000 crore so far this year. In 5 out of 8 months this year, FIIs were net buyers

Among BSE 100 stocks, 3 scrips more than doubled investor wealth in just 8 months. However, 4 stocks in this index have fallen over 20 percent during the same time period.