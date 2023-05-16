Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on May 16

1/11 Indian equity markets plunged on May 16 with the Sensex down 413.24 points or 0.66 percent at 61,932.47, and the Nifty down 112.30 points or 0.61 percent at 18,286.50. About 1,782 shares advanced, 1634 shares declined, and 133 shares were unchanged. Take a look at the gainers and losers of the day:

2/11 Indian Hotels | CMP Rs 363.20 |Indian Hotels share price gained 2.8 percent, up most in the last 15 weeks and was the best performer among its peers. Trading volume was 3.49 million shares, 98 percent above the 20-day average of 1.76 million shares. The company recently reported a 343 percent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 328.27 crore for the March 2023 quarter compared to Rs 74.2 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

3/11 Polycab India | CMP Rs 3418 | Shares of Polycab, a wires and cable manufacturing company, gained over a percent after the company reported a 31 percent rise in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ending March 2023 to Rs 425 crore as against Rs 322 crore reported last year.

4/11 Tube Investments | CMP Rs 2670.10 | Shares of Tube Investments of India rose over 6 percent intraday and closed marginally up with strong quarterly results acting as a trigger for investors to buy the stock. The company’s consolidated net sales came in at Rs 3,778.24 crore in the March quarter, up 10.64 percent YoY.

5/11 NGL Fine | CMP Rs 1620.10 | Shares of NGL Fine Chem closed 5 percent higher a day after the company posted a strong operational performance for the fourth quarter. The pharmaceutical company's EBIDTA for the January-March period came at Rs. 13.32 crore, up 8.56 percent from Rs. 12.27 crore in the same quarter last year. Cooling down of raw material prices and a sharp decline in finance costs on a year-on-year basis aided the company's operational metrics.

6/11 Emkay Global Financial Services | CMP Rs 71.55 | Shares of Emkay Global Financial Services tanked over 8 percent after the company reported poor financials for the quarter ended March 2023. On a consolidated basis, Emkay Global reported net sales at Rs 42.14 crore in March 2023, down 19.91 percent from Rs. 52.62 crore in March 2022. Its quarterly net loss at Rs 5.37 crore in March 2023 was down 15.34 percent from Rs 4.66 crore a year back.

7/11 Astral | CMP Rs 1692 | Shares of Astral climbed 6 percent, a day after the company posted a strong set of earnings for the fourth quarter. Its net profit for the January-March period spiked around 38 percent on-year to Rs 199 crore, thanks to better operational performance. Easing raw material prices and use of low-cost inventories aided EBIDTA margin expansion by 492 basis points on-year to 20.5 percent in Q4.

8/11 PVR Inox | CMP Rs 1433.30 | Shares of the merged entity PVR Inox are down by nearly 2 percent after the company reported its first-ever quarterly numbers and it turned out to be a flop show with the multiplex chain sinking into a loss of Rs 333 crore for the quarter ended March 2023 and revenue from operations at Rs 1,143 crore. The numbers cannot be compared sequentially or on a year-on-year basis, as PVR and Inox were separate entities then. As part of its strategy, PVR-Inox has announced plans to close around 50 cinema screens over the next six months.

9/11 Vesuvius India | CMP Rs 2268.80 | Shares of Vesuvius India Ltd (VIL) soared 20 percent on May 16 to a 52-week high at Rs 2,268.80, as investors cheered strong quarterly earnings. Revenue from operations came in at Rs 365.1 crore during the March quarter as against Rs 310.12 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Net profit surged to Rs 43.35 crore from Rs 23.63 posted a year ago.

10/11 SAT Industries | CMP Rs 71.55 | Shares of SAT Industries gained more than 3 percent intraday and closed marginally down as marquee investor Ashish Kacholia buys stake in material subsidiary Aeroflex Industries Ltd. SAT Industries sold 4.05 percent equity shares held in its material subsidiary, Aeroflex Industries Ltd, to Ashish Kacholia and Bengal Finance & Investments Private Ltd for an aggregate amount of Rs 40.56 crore