Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on May 10

1/11 It was a volatile day for the market after the benchmark indices opened with a gap down but rebounded before closing with gains. The Sensex was up 178.87 points or 0.29 percent at 61,940.20, and the Nifty was up 49.10 points or 0.27 percent at 18,315.10. About 1,783 shares advanced, 1,610 shares declined, and 146 shares were unchanged. Take a look at the gainers and losers of the day:





2/11 Godrej Agrovet | CMP Rs 422.50 | Shares of Godrej Agrovet fell over 3.5 percent following the announcement of the company's disappointing March quarter results. The food and agro company's net profit declined by 83.21 percent to Rs 23.47 crore. Revenue from operations of the company during the quarter under review was almost flat at Rs 2,088.80 crore as against Rs 2,075.62 crore in the year-ago period.

3/11 HPL Electric and Power | CMP Rs 92.95 | HPL Electric and Power Limited, an electric equipment manufacturer, gained 9 percent intraday and closed 2.7 percent higher after it announced the acquisition of smart meter orders worth Rs 204 crore from customers with a pan-India presence. The orders will be supplied at an accelerated pace, in line with government-led schemes for smart metering.

4/11 Aarti Industries | CMP Rs 507.25 | Aarti Industries shares fell around 9 percent, a day after the specialty chemical company's Q4 earnings highlighted a weak demand scenario in key markets and discretionary segment. For Q4FY23, Aarti Industries profit grew 2 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 149 crore, while revenue jumped 15 percent to Rs 1,656 crore. Sequentially, though, revenue was flat.

5/11 Shemaroo Entertainment | CMP Rs130.05 | Shares of Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd closed 10 percent up with an upper circuit post robust Q4 results with total income of Rs 164.7 crore during the period ended March 2023, as compared to Rs 150.4 crore during the period ended December 31, 2022.

6/11 Rain Industries |CMP Rs 149.75 | Shares of Rain Industries Ltd closed 4.5 percent down after the company reported a net profit of Rs 105.30 crore in March quarter, down 62 percent from Rs 277.40 crore a year ago. Revenue for the period stood at Rs 5209.30 crore, up 18 percent from last year.

7/11 Latent View Analytics | CMP Rs335.20 | Shares of Latent View Analytics Ltd dropped 10 percent after the firm reported a net profit of Rs 34.20 crore in the March quarter, down 35 percent from a quarter ago. Revenue fell 3 percent to Rs 141.06 crore from last quarter. EBIT margin declined to 19.77 percent from 27.89 last quarter.

8/11 IRB Infrastructure Developers | CMP Rs 28.40 | Shares of IRB Infrastructure Developers gained 3 percent on May 10 as the company and its listed private InvIT - IRB Infrastructure Trust - have collectively registered toll collection growth of 19 percent YoY in April 2023. The toll collection for April 2023 reached Rs 388 crore from Rs 327 crore in April 2022.

9/11 Shipping Corporation of India | CMP Rs 99.65 | Shares of Shipping Corporation of India jumped around 6 percent after the company reported a stellar performance during the quarter ended March. Net Profit came in at Rs 376.9 crore in the March quarter as compared with Rs 148 crore posted a year ago. Revenue grew 8.3 percent YoY at Rs 1,418.1 crore while EBITDA jumped 42 percent at Rs 464.5 crore.

10/11 IndusInd Bank | CMP Rs 1172.55 | Shares of IndusInd Bank closed 2.8 percent up post double upgrade from UBS. IndusInd Bank's net profit rose 50 percent to Rs 2,040 crore in the March quarter of FY23. The net interest income (NII) of the lender came in at Rs 4,669 crore, up 17 percent from Rs 3,985 crore in the year-ago quarter.