The market ended higher for the third consecutive session on March 30 on positive global cues. At close, the Sensex was up 740.34 points, or 1.28%, at 58,683.99, and the Nifty was up 173 points or 1%, at 17,498.30.

Tata Consumer Products | CMP: Rs 765.50 | The share price rose 3 percent after the company announced a merger plan and acquisition of a stake in a UK subsidiary. Tata Consumer Products has approved the Composite Scheme of Arrangement among the company, Tata Coffee and TCPL Beverages & Foods and their respective shareholders and creditors.

Axis Bank | CMP: Rs 754.50 | The share added over 2 percent on March 30. During the day, Citigroup announced selling its India consumer operations to Axis Bank. The Indian lender will buy Citigroup's India consumer business for $1.6 billion. Citigroup will transfer 3,600 employees to Axis Bank, a CNBC-TV18 report said.

GR Infraprojects | CMP: Rs 1,566 | The stock price jumped over 4 percent after the firm received the letter of award from the National Highways Authority of India for the five projects, including teh construction of four-lane expressway in Rajasthan and an upgrade to four-lane with paved shoulder in Bhuj, Gujarat, the company told exchanges.

Hero MotoCorp | CMP: Rs 2,269.75 | The stock was up over 2 percent after the two-wheeler maker said it will increase ex-showroom prices of its motorcycles and scooters from April 5, 2022 to partially offset the impact of increasing commodity prices. The price increase will be up to Rs 2,000 and the quantum of increase would be subject to the model and the market.

BHEL | CMP: Rs 50.15 | The share price added 2 percent on March 30. Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) achieved yet another milestone in its international business by bagging a "prestigious order" for a compressor package from Iraq, the company said in a press release. The order for the package for Baiji Refinery in Iraq has been placed by Northern Refineries Company (NRC), a National Oil refinery company owned by teh Ministry of Oil, Republic of Iraq.

ONGC | CMP: Rs 161.80 | The stock was down over 5 percent on March 30. The government proposes to sell more than 9.43 crore equity shares (0.75 percent of the paid-up equity) through an offer for sale on March 30 and March 31. The government also has an option to sell another lot of more than 9.43 crore equity shares via OFS, collectively representing a 1.5 percent stake. The floor price for the offer has been fixed at Rs 159 per share.

Aurionpro Solutions | CMP: Rs 321.90 | The scrip spiked 5 percent after Integro Technologies Limited (Integro), an Aurionpro Solutions subsidiary based in Singapore, announced winning orders from two large banks in Singapore. The orders, together valued at more than $3 million and for the upgrade and enhancement of the smart lender system, will be executed over the next two quarters.

Bharat Electronics | CMP: Rs 208.15 | The stock price ended in the green on March 30. The Ministry of Defence and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) signed a contract for Instrumented Electronic Warfare Range (IEWR) for the Indian Air Force. The contract is a significant step towards enhancing the capabilities of IAF to prepare for future warfare. The overall cost of the contract is estimated to be Rs 1,109 crore. The ministry and the BEL also concluded a contract for the supply of Advanced Electronic Warfare (EW) suite for fighter aircraft of IAF. The contract was signed between MoD and M/s BEL.The overall cost of the contract is estimated to be Rs 1993 crore.

Exide Industries | CMP: Rs 152.80 | The scrip ended in the green on March 30. The board of directors of Exide Industries approved the scheme of amalgamation of wholly-owned subsidiary Chloride Power Systems and Solutions with the parent company. The scheme is subject to approvals from the requisite majority of shareholders and creditors of the amalgamating parties (unless dispensed with), approval by the Kolkata Bench of the NCLT having jurisdiction over the amalgamating companies, and such other approvals, permissions and sanctions of regulatory and other statutory authorities / quasi-judicial authorities, as may be necessary, the company said in a filing with stock exchanges.