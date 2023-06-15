Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on June 15

1/11 The Indian equity benchmarks closed in the red on June 15 with the Sensex down 0.49 percent at 62,917.63 and the Nifty down 0.36 percent at 18,688.10. As many as 1,681 shares advanced, 1,754 shares declined, and 136 shares were unchanged.

2/11 Godrej Properties Ltd. | CMP Rs 1569.65 | Shares of Godrej Properties gained 4 percent on June 15 after the developer announced that it would acquire land for a luxury residential project in Kolkata. The revenue potential of the project is Rs 1,200 crore. The Godrej Properties share had touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,530.75 in August 2022, and a 52-week low of Rs 1,005.70 in March 2023.

3/11 Central Depository Services Limited | CMP Rs 1042.95 | Shares of Central Depository Services Limited (CDSL) gained around 3 percent higher on June 15, bouncing back from the previous session's losses. A rise in demat accounts in May aided the sentiment for the depository. The stock had slumped 4 percent on June 14 after the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) sold 47.44 lakh equity shares through open market transactions at Rs 985 a share. For the 2023 March quarter, CDSL recorded net sales of Rs 124 crore, a drop of about 8.7 percent as against the previous year. Net profit at Rs.63 crore was down 18 percent from the year-ago period.

4/11 Bharat Dynamics Ltd. | CMP Rs 1130.40 | Shares of Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL) rose over 2 percent on June 15 on hopes of improvement in order inflow from FY25. The stock has risen 27 percent in the past three months. ICICI Securities has pruned its FY24 and FY25 estimates by 21 percent and 8 percent, respectively, as execution is likely to gain momentum from FY26. According to the domestic brokerage firm, Bharat Dynamics' revenue will likely pick up from FY26 and it sees revenue in FY27 at 2 times FY24 levels.

5/11 Tega Industries Ltd. | CMP Rs 921.65 | Shares of Tega Industries swung on both sides of the flatline on June 15 as the stock rose 2 percent in early trade only to close 3 percent lower by market close. The company recently received the National Company Law Tribunal’s (NCLT) approval for the corporate restructuring of promoter group companies. In the quarter ended March 2023, Tega Industries posted a 58 percent YoY jump in net profit at Rs 77.26 crore. Revenue was up 36.6 percent at Rs 396.41 crore YoY.

6/11 IND Renewable Energy Ord Shs | CMP Rs 14.85 | IND Renewable Energy Ltd jumped 5 percent in early trade on June 15, a day after the company’s board approved raising Rs 26 crore through a rights issue. By close, the stock was trading up 1.5 percent against the previous close. IND Renewable Energy Ltd has given a return of 25.06 percent over the last six months, outperforming the benchmark Nifty, which has gained 2.05 percent during the period.

7/11 Cravatex Ltd. | CMP Rs 433.25 | Share price of Cravatex zoomed 17 percent on June 15 after veteran investor Ashish Chugh bought 15,000 equity shares on June 14. These shares were purchased at an average price of Rs 326.71 apiece and are equivalent to 0.58 percent of the total shareholding. In the quarter ended March 2023, consolidated net sales for the company came in at Rs 83.74 crore, down 45.84 percent from Rs 154.61 crore in Q4FY22. Its net profit stood at Rs 3.84 crore, up 370.58 percent YoY.

8/11 Lokesh Machines Ltd. | CMP Rs 186.00 | Shares of Lokesh Machines locked at 20 percent upper circuit and touched a 52-week high on June 15 after the company received Initial Licence (Form VIJ) from the Ministry of Home Affairs to manufacture small arms. In the last one year, the share price surged over 150 percent. The company in the quarter ended had posted 9 percent jump in its Q4FY23 net profit at Rs 2.96 crore against Rs 2.71 crore in March 2022. The revenue of the company was at Rs 67 crore in March 2023, up 2.74 percent from Rs 65.21 crore in March 2022.

9/11 Aurionpro Solutions Ltd. | CMP Rs 1001.20 | Shares of Aurionpro Solutions were locked in a 5 percent upper circuit on June 15, a day after ace investor Sumeet Nagar's Malabar India Fund picked up a 1.15 stake in the tech company. Malabar India Fund bought 2.63 lakh shares stake at an average price of Rs 880.23 a share through open market transactions on June 14. The stock has given a 217.5 percent return in the past three months.

10/11 Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd. | CMP Rs 698.65 | Shares of Spandana Sphoorty dropped 5 percent on June 15 after the company dismissed recent media reports of its sale to Yes Bank. The stock has given a return of 17.45 percent in the last six months.