Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on December 10

The benchmark indices witnessed profit booking on December 10, as the Nifty slipped below 13,500 dragged by the PSU bank, auto and infra stocks. At close, the Sensex was down 143.62 points, or 0.31%, at 45,959.88 and the Nifty was down 50.80 points, or 0.38%, at 13,478.30.

Maruti Suzuki | CMP: Rs 7,727.90 | The stock ended in the green after the auto major decided to increase prices across its model range from January 2021. "Over the past year, the cost of the company's vehicles has been impacted adversely due to an increase in various input costs. Hence, it has become imperative for the company to pass on some impact of the above additional cost to customers through a price increase in January 2021. This price increase shall vary for different models," the company said in an exchange filing.

UPL | CMP: Rs 437 | The stock price declined over 11 percent on reports that a whistleblower had accused promoters of siphoning off funds. The whistleblower alleged that UPL entered into rent deals with the shell company owned by its employees and paid crores in rent for properties held by the latter, which was earlier owned by UPL chief Jaidev Shroff, The Economic Times reported.

IRCTC | CMP: Rs 1,433 | The share price fell more than 11 percent after the company said that the government was planning to sell up to 20 percent stake through an offer for sale, which opened for subscription on December 10. The floor price for the offer has been fixed at Rs 1,367.

L&T Technology Services | CMP: Rs 1,845 | The stock ended in the green after the company won a multi-year order. The company said in a press release that it was selected by a global O&G major to be the primary engineering partner to support two of their integrated refining and chemicals manufacturing facilities in the United States.

Cigniti Technologies | CMP: Rs 413 | The share was down a percent on December 10. The Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange (DGCX) has selected Cigniti Technologies—a global leader in independent quality engineering and software testing services—as its strategic quality assurance service provider as it seeks to upgrade its technology platform.

SeQuent Scientific | CMP: Rs 174.10 | The stock was up 2 percent after the company announced the launch of Citramox LA 150 mg/ml suspension injection for cattle and pigs in 10 European countries, including the key markets of Western Europe.

Snowman Logistics | CMP: Rs 61.20 | The stock jumped over 5 percent after the company signed an MoU with SpiceJet for transportation of COVID-19 vaccines in required temperatures. It will handle ground services, including warehousing and consumption points for COVID-19 vaccines. SpiceJet will provide air connectivity for temperature-controlled distribution of vaccines.

Cement stocks end lower | Shares of cement companies ended in the red after the Competition Commission of India (CCI) initiated an investigation against some of these companies. The antitrust body on December 9 had conducted raids at offices of UltraTech Cement and two subsidiaries of the world’s largest cement maker LafargeHolcim, two sources told Reuters. UltraTech was down over 3 percent, while Ambuja Cements and ACC shed a percent each.

Aurobindo Pharma | CMP: Rs 896.45 | The stock added a percent after the company received the final approval from the US health regulator for generic of Precedex injection, used for sedation of patients. The company has received final approval from USFDA to manufacture and market Dexmedetomidine Hydrochloride in 0.9 percent sodium chloride injection, 200 g/50 mL and 400 g/100 mL single-dose flexible containers (bags), the company said in a regulatory filing.