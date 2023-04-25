Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on April 25

1/11 On April 25, the Sensex ended 74.61 points or 0.12% higher at 60,130.71. The Nifty gained 25.90 points or 0.15% to close at 17,769.30. As many as 1,821 shares advanced, 1,614 declined and 110 remained unchanged.

2/11 Zomato Ltd | CMP: Rs 57.55 | The share jumped nearly 3 percent following a large block deal in which 1.5 crore shares, or 0.2 percent of the equity, worth Rs 88.2 crore changed hands at an average price of Rs 59 a share. The details of the buyers and sellers were not immediately known. Recently, global investment bank Citi gave a "buy" rating to the food-delivery firm, setting a target price of Rs 76, a potential 35 percent upside from the current levels.

3/11 UPL Ltd | CMP: Rs 713.75 | The stock slumped almost 2 percent as weak quarterly earnings and a cautious commentary from global agrochemical major Adama dented sentiment. Since UPL operates in the same geographies and segments that Adama does, a muted commentary coming from the global player triggered concerns of a similarly weak quarterly performance from the Indian firm.

4/11 Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricls | CMP: Rs 260.55 | The share plunged around 11.5 percent after the surprise resignation of Mathew Job from the position of chief executive officer. During his tenure, the company's market capitalization grew from Rs 5,000 crore to Rs 18,664 crore, ICICI Direct said in a note.

5/11 IndiaMart InterMesh | CMP: Rs 5,305 | The stock gained almost 2 percent after the company informed exchanges that it will consider a proposal for the issue of bonus shares in a board meeting on April 28. A bonus issue is an offer given to the existing shareholders of the company to subscribe for additional shares. The number of shares increases, but the value of the investment remains the same.

6/11 Nelco | CMP: Rs 620 | The share jumped nearly 13 percent after the company reported robust earnings results for the March quarter of FY23, lifting investor sentiment. The Tata Group's satellite communication service provider reported a year-on-year jump in net profit by more than 86 percent to Rs 5.66 crores in the March quarter of the fiscal year ended 2023.

7/11 IPCA Laboratories | CMP: Rs 743,80 | Shares slumped 10 percent on the company's plan to acquire a stake in Unichem Laboratories at a premium. Ipca plans to acquire a 33.38 percent stake in Unichem Labs at Rs 400 a share, aggregating around Rs 1,034.06 crores. The company will also buy an additional stake of up to 26 percent through an open offer priced at Rs 440 per share.

8/11 Welspun India | CMP: Rs 85.25 | The share gained almost 3 percent after the company said it would consider a share buyback proposal in its upcoming board meeting. In addition to financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2023, the Board of Directors will, inter alia, consider at its meeting on April 27, a share buyback plan and recommendation of dividend for the year ended March 31, 2023.

9/11 Mahindra Logistics | CMP: Rs 364.90 | The scrip ended over 2 percent lower a day after the company reported a 97 percent year-on-year drop in consolidated net profit at Rs 0.2 crore in the March quarter. The company’s operating margin came in at 5.01 percent against 4.73 percent in the year-ago quarter. Mahindra Logistics’ revenue rose 17 percent YoY to Rs 1,272.51 crore in the March quarter of the financial year 2022-23.

10/11 Anupam Rasayan | CMP: Rs 1,124 | Shares rose more than 4 percent after the specialty chemicals company got a Rs 380 crore order from an American multinational firm. Anupam Rasayan has signed a letter of intent worth revenue of $46 million (Rs 380 crore) with a leading American multinational company to supply new-age specialty chemical advance intermediate for the next five years.