Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved most on June 1

After a positive start, benchmark indices erased the intraday gains and ended flat amid volatility on June 1. At close, the Sensex was down 2.56 points at 51,934.88, while the Nifty was down 7.90 points or 0.05% at 15,574.90.

Aurobindo Pharma | CMP: Rs 968.40 | The share price was down 3 percent after the company on May 31 reported a 7.2 percent year-on-year (YoY) fall in consolidated net profit for the January-March quarter of FY21 at Rs 801.6 crore. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 864 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. CLSA has downgraded the stock to outperform from buy and has raised target to Rs 1,040 from Rs 1,000.

Bajaj Auto | CMP: Rs 4,232 | The stock ended in the green after the company declared its auto sales numbers for May. Domestic sales jumped 52 percent to 60,830 units against 40,074 units in May 2020. Its total two-wheeler sales were at 2.40 lakh units against 1.13 lakh units in the year-ago period. The automaker reported exports of 2.11 lakh units against 87,054 units in May 2020. The total three-wheeler sales stood at 31,308 units against 14,330 units in May 2020 while the total sales came in at 2.72 lakh units against 1.27 lakh units in the year-ago period.

Balrampur Chini | CMP: Rs 304.50 | The scrip ended in the green after the company posted consolidated net profit of Rs 235.5 crore against Rs 241.4 crore. Its revenue was down 41.4% at Rs 1,019.4 crore versus Rs 1,740 crore (YoY).

Radico Khaitan | CMP: Rs 616.85 | The share added a percent on June 1 after the company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 73.5 crore against Rs 32.7 crore (YoY). Consolidated revenue was up 18.7 percent at Rs 694.7 crore against Rs 585.4 crore (YoY). Consolidated EBITDA was up 23.2 percent at Rs 101.3 crore against Rs 82.3 crore (YoY). Consolidated EBITDA margin was at 14.6 percent against 14 percent (YoY).

IRB Infrastructure Developers | CMP: Rs 116.30 | The scrip added over 2 percent after HDFC Mutual Fund acquired 24.81 lakh equity shares in IRB Infrastructure at Rs 111 per share. Zenith Multi Trading DMCC sold 25 lakh equity shares at the same price on the NSE, the bulk deal data showed.

Narayana Hrudayalaya | CMP: Rs 491.55 | The stock jumped over 12 percent after the company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 68.05 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 11.99 crore in Q4FY20, revenue jumped to Rs 837.76 crore from Rs 742.95 crore YoY.

Asian Granito | CMP: Rs 186.70 | The stock price shed over 4 percent on June 1. The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 20.31 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 6.88 crore in Q4FY20, revenue jumped to Rs 434.14 crore from Rs 257.73 crore YoY.

Nelcast | CMP: Rs 71.60 | The share price was down over 3 percent after the company declared lower profit for the quarter ending March 2021. The company reported consolidated profit of Rs 6.64 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 22.88 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 220.44 crore from Rs 125.47 crore YoY.

Rupa & Company | CMP: Rs 476.15 | The stock zoomed 20 percent after the company reported consolidated profit of Rs 65.9 crore in Q4FY21 against loss of Rs 4.28 crore in Q4FY20, revenue jumped to Rs 453.99 crore from Rs 179.3 crore YoY.

EPL | CMP: Rs 242.40 | The stock price jumped over 6 percent after the company said it has been selected as a partner by Unilever, in their journey towards achieving 100% sustainability in the oral care segment. Accordingly, EPL will supply their APR approved, 100% recyclable and fully sustainable platina tubes, for the toothpaste category of Unilever.