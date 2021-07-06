Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved most on July 6

After hitting fresh record highs, the benchmark indices ended flat on July 6 dragged by auto, IT, metal and pharma names. At close, the Sensex was down 18.82 points or 0.04% at 52861.18, and the Nifty was down 16.10 points or 0.10% at 15818.30.

Tata Motors | CMP: Rs 316.60 | The share price tumbled more than 8 percent after the company flagged chip supply shortage. Shortage of semiconductors may see Jaguar Land Rover report 50 percent lower wholesale volumes by the end of the September 2021 quarter coupled with a negative EBIT margin, Tata Motors, the owner of the two British brands, has warned.

NMDC | CMP: Rs 168.45 | The stock shed 3 percent after the company said that the government was planning to offload a 4 percent stake in the company through an offer for sale (OFS). The Government of India has proposed to sell up to 11,72,24,234 equity shares of NMDC (representing 4 percent of the total paid-up equity), with an option to additionally sell 10,22,78,144 equity shares (3.49 percent) in case of oversubscription, via offer for sale, on July 6-7.

Bajaj Finance | CMP: Rs 6,204 | The share added 2 percent after the company reported strong business growth for the quarter ended June 2021. The financial services company kicked off FY2021 on a good note as it reported provisional growth across parameters. "Customer franchise at 50.5 million in June 2021 increased from 43.0 million as of June 2020," said Bajaj Finance, which acquired 1.9 million new customers in Q1 FY22 as compared to 0.5 million addition in the corresponding quarter last year.

Goldiam International | CMP: Rs 505.35 | The scrip jumped over 9 percent after the company said that a meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on July 21 to consider and approve a proposal for buyback of equity shares of the company, as per the press release.

Coforge | CMP: Rs 4,193 | The stock ended in the red on July 6. The company's board approved the fresh issuance of equity shares by the company for the purpose of capital raising, including by way of a depository receipts issue or a Qualified Institutions Placement or any other mode, subject to a limit of an amount not exceeding Rs 3,750 million.

Biocon | CMP: Rs 389 | The stock price was down over 3 percent on July 6. Market regulator Sebi has restrained an official of Biocon Ltd from accessing the securities market for three months and also levied a monetary penalty for contravening insider trading norms. Global research firm CLSA has maintained sell on the stock with the target at Rs 260 per share.

Force Motors | CMP: Rs 1,435 | The share price surged over 18 percent after the company announced production of 1,757 units of commercial vehicles, utility vehicles and tractors in June 2021 and sale of 1,925 units in June 2021.

AU Small Finance Bank | CMP: Rs 1,115 | The share jumped over 8 percent after Q1 business update. Gross advances showed a growth of 31 percent YoY to Rs 34,688 crore in the quarter ended on June 30, 2021 from Rs 26,534 crore in the June 2020 quarter. The loans in the March 2021 quarter were Rs 35,356 crore. Disbursements in Q1FY22 were at Rs1,896 crore (including Rs 302 crore of ECLGS disbursements) compared to disbursement of Rs 1,181 crore (including Rs 23 crore of ECLGS disbursements) in Q1FY21. Morgan Stanley has maintained its "overweight" call on the stock with the target at Rs 1,150 a share.

Avenue Supermarts | CMP: Rs 3,370.05| The scrip ended in the green after brokerage ICICI Direct said the company may be added in the Nifty50 during the September review. Considering the average free float market-capitalisation since February 1, 2021, the brokerage feels Avenue Supermarts could enter the Nifty50 if it is included in F&O segment.