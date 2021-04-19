Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved most on April 19

The benchmark indices ended lower on April 19 on the back of fresh COVID-19 concerns. At close, the Sensex was down 882.61 points or 1.81% at 47949.42, and the Nifty was down 258.40 points or 1.77% at 14359.50. The Nifty PSU bank shed more than 4 percent, while auto, infra, metal and energy indices slipped 1-2 percent. BSE Midcap and smallcap indices shed 1.5-2 percent.

Caplin Point Labs | CMP: Rs 492.50 | The share price jumped over 5 percent after the company received the final approval from USFDA for its ANDA. "Caplin Steriles, a subsidiary company of Caplin Point Laboratories, has been granted final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Milrinone Lactate Injection USP, 10 mg/10 mL (1 mg/mL), 20 mg/20 mL (1 mg/mL), 50 mg/50 mL (1 mg/mL), Single-dose vial presentation, as per the company's release.

Subex | CMP: Rs 52.35 | The stock surged over 15 percent after the company announced the launch of a new AI automation platform. " The company will be launching the new AI automation platform on April 22, 2021," the company said in its release. The details would be unveiled on the launch day, the company added.

HCL Tech | CMP: Rs 990 | The scrip shed over 2 percent on April 19. The IT major has signed a multi-million dollar contract with Japan-based UD Trucks for digital services. HCL Technologies signed a multi-million dollar digital transformation and hybrid cloud contract with the Japanese commercial vehicle solutions provider. It will deliver end-to-end IT transformation spanning across digital platforms, agile digital application development, migration, support and maintenance and digital workplace services, the company said in an exchange filing.

HDFC Bank | CMP: Rs 1,412.60 | The stock was down over a percent on April 19. The company reported an 18.2 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in its standalone profit at Rs 8,186.5 crore for the quarter ended March 2021 (Q4FY21) on account of low base in the corresponding period. The profit in Q4FY20 stood at Rs 6,927.69 crore. Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' rating with the target at Rs 2,000, while CLSA has a 'buy' rating with the target at Rs 1,825.

Mindtree | CMP: Rs 2,084.50 | The stock price ended in the green after the company reported a 2.8 percent sequential decline in consolidated profit at Rs 317.3 crore for the quarter ended March 2021. Consolidated revenue grew by 4.2 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 2,109.3 crore and the dollar revenue at $288.2 million was up by 5.2 percent from the previous quarter. Morgan Stanley has an overweight rating with target raised to Rs 2,300.

Bajaj Consumer | CMP: Rs 300 | The share was down 2 percent on April 19. The company has posted consolidated net profit at Rs 54.7 crore against Rs 23.3 crore, YoY and Rs 57.3 crore, QoQ. The revenue was up 39 percent at Rs 249 crore versus Rs 179 crore.

Jubilant Pharmova | CMP: Rs 769.05 | The share price was up over 6 percent after the company announced that it has developed a novel oral formulation of Remdesivir, which, the company said, is likely to ease the capacity constraint that injectable formulation faces and ensure wider and timely availability for COVID-19 patients.

Sobha | CMP: Rs 480 | The scrip was down more than 4 percent on April 19. India Ratings and Research assigned Sobha Ltd a long-term issuer rating of ‘IND AA-’ with stable outlook. The rating on term loans is IND AA-/Stable, on fund-based working capital limits is INDAA-/Stable/INDAl +. The rating on non-fund-based working capital limits is INDAA-/Stable/INDAl +.

Den Networks | CMP: Rs 47.90 | The stock ended marginally in the red on April 19. The company reported a higher consolidated profit at Rs 36.98 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 24.65 crore in Q4FY20, revenue fell to Rs 326.23 crore from Rs 327.8 crore YoY.