Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved most on April 16

The benchmark indices ended flat on April 16 amid high volatility. At close, the Sensex was up 28.35 points, or 0.06 percent, at 48,832.03 and the Nifty gained 36.40 points or 0.25%, at 14,617.90. Except financials all other sectoral indices ended in the green. BSE midcap and smallcap indices rose 1 percent each.

Vivimed Labs | CMP: Rs 19.75 | Vivimed Labs share price surged 15 percent after the company received approvals for three products from its state-of-the-art manufacturing site in Hyderabad, which is PICS & Health Canada approved site.

Angel Broking | CMP: Rs 323.05 | The share price of Angel Broking jumped over 8 percent, a day after the brokerage firm said it achieved the highest-ever monthly client acquisition in March. The new additions have raised Angel Broking’s tally of clients in Q4FY21 to 9.6 lakh, which is 14.1 times higher than that for Q1FY20 when the company began its purely digital operations, it said.

Vaishali Pharma | CMP: Rs 34.20 | The share price rose 3 percent after the company initiated the registration of 30 products in the central African countries with the portfolio of antibiotics, sedatives, anti-malaria, anti-inflammatory, painkillers and multivitamins.

National Aluminium Company | CMP: Rs 58.95 | NALCO share price rose 1.5 percent after the company said it was granted the mining lease for Utkal-E coal block, over an area of 523.73 Ha, in villages Nandichhod, Gopinathpur Jungle, Kundajhari Jungle, Kosala & Korada under Chendipada tehsil of Odisha's Angul district. The initial capacity of Utkal-E coal block is 2 million tonnes per year with a total mineable reserve of approximately 70 million tonnes, the company said.

Quess Corp | CMP: Rs 580 | The company share price slipped 1 percent after the company acquired the remaining 30 percent stake in Conneqt Business Solutions Ltd. pursuant to the Put Option notice by Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. With this, Conneqt will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Quess.

Wipro | CMP: Rs 469.25 | The share price rose nearly 9 percent intraday on April 16, a day after the company reported a 0.1 percent sequential growth in consolidated profit at Rs 2,972.3 crore for the quarter ended March 2020. IT services business clocked revenue at Rs 16,334 crore for the quarter.

Ashoka Buildcon | CMP: Rs 91.20 | The share rose 2.5 percent after the company received a letter of award from Gujarat Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (G-RIDE) for the gauge conversion of Bechraji Ranuj section with 25 KV AC electrification in the Ahmedabad division of the Western Railways.

GTPL Hathway | CMP: Rs 130.30 | The share price added over 4 percent after the company posted net profit of Rs 56.9 crore in the quarter ended March 2021 versus a loss of Rs 13.6 crore in the year-ago quarter. Its revenue grew 17.8 percent to Rs 748.7 crore versus Rs 635.5 crore.

Multi Commodity Exchange of India | CMP: Rs 1,494.15 | The share price rose 1 percent after Rakesh Jhunjhunwala raised his stake by 5 lakh shares in the company in the March quarter of the financial year 2020-2021 (Q4FY21). Data available with BSE showed Jhunjhunwala held 25,00,000 shares, or 4.90 percent stake, in MCX at the end of Q4FY21 against 20,00,000 shares (3.92 percent stake) held at the end of Q3FY21.