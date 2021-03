Majesco | Balaji Agencies sold 6.2 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 122.7 per share and Nimish Deepak Broker 1,77,151 shares at Rs 122.16 per share on the NSE.

McDowell Holdings | Acacia Banyan Partners sold 1,22,965 shares in the company at Rs 38.98 per share on the NSE.

Nava Bharat Ventures | Nava Bharat Ventures bought back 15,46,480 equity shares in the company at Rs 71.96 per share on the NSE. (Image: CNBCTV18)

Ortel Communications | Acacia Banyan Partners sold 2,19,503 equity shares in the company at Rs 0.95 per share. (Image: ortelcom.com)

Texmo Pipe & Products | Shah Sharad Kanayalal sold 2.2 lakh shares in the company at Rs 29 per share on the NSE. (Image: texmopipes.com)

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation | Promoter Nowrosjee Wadia and Sons sold 3,61,750 equity shares in the company at Rs 1,186.30 per share on the BSE. (Image: bbtcl.com)

Concord Drugs | Promoter Nagi Reddy Seelam acquired 39,716 equity shares in the company at Rs 24.99 per share on the BSE.

Zee Media Corporation | Acacia Banyan Partners sold 29,08,979 equity shares in the company at Rs 6.8 per share on the BSE.

Canara Bank | Employees' strike on March 15-16 may affect branch operations.

Indian Bank | CRISIL revised bank's Tier 1, Tier 2 and Infrastructure Bonds' ratings to 'stable' from 'negative'.

IRCON International | The government will sell 6 percent additional stake via offer for sale on March 4. The company bagged letter of award worth Rs 187.80 crore from Railway Ministry.

VST Tillers Tractors | The company will invest $1.5 million in Zimeno Inc.

HDFC | The Corporation reduced retail prime lending rate (RPLR) on housing loans by 5 bps w.e.f March 4.

Anant Raj | The company approved preferential issue of 2.9 crore fully convertible warrants to the person belonging to the promoter category and public category. The company will utilise fund for new vertical of data centres to be set-up in the IT Parks situated in Manesar, Panchkula and Rai in Haryana.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders | The commissioning of the 3rd Scorpene Submarine Karanj is scheduled on March 10 and the sea trials of first ship Visakhapatnam of Project P-15B, which is due for delivery later this year, have commenced.

Oswal Leasing | The company approved to raise funds up to Rs 10 crore on a right basis.

IRCTC | The company will operate trips through Golden Chariot from March 14.

Union Bank of India | ICRA assigned AA+(HYB)/Negative as credit rating to the bank's proposed Basel III Compliant Tier-II bonds aggregating to upto Rs 2,000 crore.

Techno Electric & Engineering Company | SBI MF reduced stake in the company to 6.13 percent from 7.12 percent via open market sale.

Bajaj Electricals | The company and Mahindra Logistics signed an agreement for innovative logistics optimisation and outsourcing arrangement.

Adani Ports | The company will acquire 31.5 percent in Gangavaram Port from Warburg Pincus for Rs 1,954 crore. Acquisition expands APSEZ’s market share to 30 percent across 12 locations in India.

Sun Pharma | The company received US FDA nod for generic of Lotemax eye drops.

Welspun India | The company Board approved raising up to USD 100 million via debt.