1/10 Results on July 27: Nestle India, ACC, Bajaj Finserv, Indian Hotels, Indian Bank, Indus Towers, Ajanta Pharma, Arvind, Astec Lifesciences, Bharat Electronics, Birlasoft, Coromandel International, Home First Finance Company, Indian Energy Exchange, Intellect Design Arena, JK Lakshmi Cement, Dr Lal PathLabs, Laurus Labs, Macrotech Developers, Nippon Life India Asset Management, RailTel Corporation of India, Sona BLW Precision Forgings, Sundram Fasteners, Symphony, Trident, Tata Teleservices, and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank will be in focus ahead of quarterly earnings on July 27.

2/10 Axis Bank: The private sector lender has recorded profit lower than analysts' estimates at Rs 5,797.1 crore for quarter ended June FY24, rising 40.5% year-on-year despite sharp spike in provisions, driven by surge in other income and pre-provision operating profit. Net interest income grew by 27.4% to Rs 11,959 crore compared to year-ago period, with net interest margin expanding 50 bps YoY to 4.1%, while loan growth was at 22% YoY and deposits growth stood at 17% YoY On the asset quality front, gross non-performing assets dropped 6 bps sequentially to 1.96%, but net NPA increased 2 bps QoQ to 0.41%

3/10 Dr Reddy’s Laboratories: The pharma major has registered an 18% on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 1,402.5 crore for June FY24 quarter despite drop in operating margin. Revenue from operations grew by 29% YoY to Rs 6,738.4 crore with double-digit healthy growth in North America (up 79% YoY), Europe (up 22%) and Emerging Markets (up 28%). Operating profit margin dropped to 31.7% in the quarter ended June FY24, from 34.1% in year-ago period, with 14% YoY rise in selling, general & administrative expenses, and 15% increase in R&D expenses.

4/10 Tech Mahindra: The IT services provider has started off the financial year 2023-24 on a disappointing note as the profit tanked 38% sequentially to Rs 692.5 crore with Rohit Anand, Chief Financial Officer saying the quarter was a challenging one as revenue growth faced strong headwinds and that had an impact on profitability. Revenue fell 4% QoQ to Rs 13,159 crore. Revenue in dollar terms dropped 4% QoQ to $1,601 million for the quarter, while revenue in constant currency terms declined 4.2%, missing analysts estimates. New deal wins during the quarter stood at $359 million, which was lower compared to $592 million in previous quarter.

5/10 Tata Consumer Products: The FMCG company has clocked 22% on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 338 crore for the quarter ended June FY24, with strong growth in the India branded business and improved performance in international and non-branded business. Revenue from operations grew by 12.5% year-on-year to Rs 3,741.2 crore mainly driven by strong growth of 16% in India business, 3% (constant currency) in international business and 5% in non-branded business. Consolidated EBIDTA increased by 19% to Rs 547 crore compared to year-ago period.

6/10 Lemon Tree Hotels: The hotel chain has signed a License Agreement for an 80-room property in Zirakpur, Punjab. The hotel is expected to be operational by Q2 of FY 2027. Carnation Hotels, a wholly owned subsidiary and the hotel management arm of the company will be operating this hotel.

7/10 RBL Bank: Mahindra & Mahindra told CNBC-TV18 that they acquired 3.53% stake in RBL Bank for Rs 417 crore, and may consider raising stake in RBL further, but won't exceed 9.99%. The acquisition price was Rs 197 per share.

8/10 Poonawalla Fincorp: The non-banking finance company announced consummation of its controlling stake sale in its housing finance subsidiary Poonawalla Housing Finance (PHFL) to Perseus SG Pte Ltd, an entity affiliated to TPG Global LLC. With this stake sale, PHFL has ceased to be a subsidiary of PFL and Perseus SG Pte Ltd now holds a controlling equity stake in PHFL. PFL received a post-tax consideration of Rs 3,004 crore for its stake sale.

9/10 Rail Vikas Nigam: The Government of India is going to sell up to 7.09 crore equity shares (3.4%) of Rail Vikas Nigam, with an option to additionally sell 4.08 crore shares (1.96%) via offer for sale. The offer for sale will take place on July 27 for non-retail investors and July 28 for retail investors. The floor price has been fixed at Rs 119 per share.