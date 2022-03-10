These tax-saving mutual funds have given the best returns over three years

IDFC Tax Advantage Fund has delivered compound annualised returns of 17.5 percent over three years. It manages investor assets worth Rs 3,583 crore.

Mirae Asset Tax Saver has delivered compound annualised returns of 18.2 percent over three years. It manages investor assets worth Rs 10,972 crore.

Canara Robeco Equity Tax Saver Fund has delivered compound annualised returns of 18.5 percent over three years. It manages investor assets worth Rs 3,209 crore.

BOI AXA Tax Advantage Fund has delivered compound annualised returns of 22.4 percent over three years. It manages investor assets worth Rs 546 crore.

Quant Tax Plan has delivered 30 percent compound annualised returns over three years. The fund is managing investor assets worth Rs 789 crore. Quant Mutual Fund follows rule-based investment strategies across its funds.