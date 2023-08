1/11

Investment managers in Portfolio Management Services (PMS) mostly prefer bottom-up approach while constructing their portfolio. Identifying the right stocks has been a key for generating higher returns. They also look at the sectors to which those stocks belong and assess how the changing macro and other environments could impact their portfolio.

Here are the top 10 preferred sectors by the PMS managers, as per the Finalyca PMS Bazaar – an all-in-one investment analytics platform for PMS, AIF, MF & ULIP investments. Finalyca considered only the strategies disclosed their portfolio and Assets Under Management (AUM). This consolidated data exhibits the sectors that PMS fund managers believe, have promising prospects. Data as of July 31, 2023.

Source: Finalyca PMS Bazaar.